Warwickshire’s unpaid carers invited to have their say and help shape the future of care and support for the county’s carers

Warwickshire County Council is holding a series of workshops for unpaid carers this September.

These sessions are a valuable opportunity for the county’s unpaid carers to share their experiences, raise what matters most to them, and help influence the support that is available across Warwickshire.

These free sessions will be taking place both face-to-face (including refreshments) and virtually on the following days:

Monday 7 September, 10:00am–12:00pm – Brunswick Hub, Leamington Spa. Book your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carers-september-workshop-leamington-spa-tickets-1996091055079

Tuesday 8 September, 10:00am–12:00pm – Stratford Town Trust Community Hub. Book your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carers-september-workshop-stratford-tickets-1996091611744

Wednesday 9 September, 10:00am–12:00pm – Virtual event. Book your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carers-september-workshop-online-session-tickets-1996092043034?

Thursday 10 September, 10:00am–12:00pm – Overslade Community Centre, Rugby. Book your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carers-september-workshop-rugby-tickets-1996092383051

Monday 14 September 10:00am–12:00pm – Hatters Space Community Centre, Nuneaton. Book your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carers-september-workshop-nuneaton-tickets-1996092549549

Tuesday 15 September 7:00pm–8:30pm – Virtual event. Book your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carers-september-workshop-online-session-tickets-1996095672891

For anyone who is unable to attend one of these events, there is a short feedback form that can be found here: Help Us Improve the CTW Website

​Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health, said: "Unpaid carers play an absolutely vital role in our communities, dedicating so much of their time and energy to supporting loved ones. We recognise that while caring is incredibly rewarding, it can also be deeply challenging, which is why it is essential that we listen directly to those with lived experience.

​"These workshops are a fantastic opportunity for carers across Warwickshire to make their voices heard. By sharing what matters most to them, carers will directly influence how we develop and improve support services moving forward. Whether you can join us at one of our local community venues or prefer to log in online, I strongly encourage you to book a free place and help us shape a better future for care in Warwickshire."

More information about support for carers in Warwickshire is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers