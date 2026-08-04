Community invited to join Remembrance Walk honouring Warwickshire's road traffic victims

Warwickshire residents are being invited to come together on Wednesday 5 August for a special remembrance walk a in memory of those killed or seriously injured on the county's roads.

The event, organised by the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, will pay tribute to the 25 people who lost their lives and the 283 people who were seriously injured on Warwickshire's roads during 2025. Participants are being encouraged to help complete a collective target of 308 miles, representing one mile for every person killed or seriously injured.

While the distance covered during the memorial walk will reflect the number of people killed or seriously injured on Warwickshire's roads in 2025, the event is open to anyone who has been affected by a road traffic collision, regardless of when or where it occurred. Whether your experience was recent or many years ago, in Warwickshire or elsewhere, you are welcome to join us. The walk is an opportunity to remember loved ones, reflect on the impact of road trauma, and show support for all those whose lives have been changed by road crashes.

The remembrance walks will start and finish at Warwickshire's dedicated Road Traffic Victims Memorial at Hartshill Hayes Country Park, Oldbury Road, near Nuneaton, CV10 0TE, between 11am and 2 pm.

There is no need to book. Visitors can complete as many circuits of the route as they wish.

The event is suitable for all ages, with a walking route accessible for pushchairs and mobility aids.

The Partnership will be joined by colleagues from Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, and it is hoped that emergency vehicles will be available for children and families to explore during the day.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, Said: "Every road traffic collision on our roads devastate families and change lives forever. This event gives us an opportunity to come together and remember those whose lives have been lost or changed forever.

“I hope people from across Warwickshire will join me, whether to walk a mile, spend time at the memorial, or simply help raise awareness of the importance of road safety."

For the latest news, updates, and event information, follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on Facebook: @WarwickshireRoadSafety and @WCCSafeActiveTravel.