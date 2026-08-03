Supporting you into employment

People out of work or struggling to stay in work and with complex barriers to employment can now access support to enter or remain at work through a new programme, Connect to Work.

Funded by the Department for Work and Pensions, Connect to Work is designed to help people with a disability, those with health conditions and people with complex barriers to employment, to find sustainable work through a number of supported employment services.

Connect to Work provides individuals with one-to-one support, supporting people to plan a journey to work and receive extensive support and coaching to gain and remain in work. This can be through in-work coaching or helping people to access work trials or industry tours which provides more detail about different industries, roles and what to expect within a workplace and how they can be adapted to support individuals.

Connect to Work will also work with businesses, helping them to make reasonable adjustments to support a wider range of people into the workplace and create a more diverse workforce. Employers can access:

Advice and support on inclusive recruitment and reasonable adjustments.

Dedicated advisors who assist with induction, training and career progression.

Free to access support delivered by Warwickshire County Council.

The programme aims to place participants into work quickly and provide ongoing longer-term support to help them succeed. With collaboration between health programmes and employment support, Connect to Work will support local and national growth.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Connect to Work will integrate local work, health, and skills support, providing a joined-up approach to maximise benefits for individuals and communities. “The launch of the programme will allow tailored support for individuals to help them in the workplace alongside support for businesses to build upon their recruitment and reasonable adjustments and create a more inclusive workforce.”

To find out more about Connect to Work or to make a referral:

Visit: warwickshire.gov.uk/connecttowork

Email: connecttowork@warwickshire.gov.uk