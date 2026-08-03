Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service warns of rise in deliberate fires  

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging parents, carers and communities to remain vigilant this summer.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging parents, carers and communities to remain vigilant this summer after firefighters attended 134 deliberate fires across Warwickshire in the first six months of 2026, with incidents expected to increase during the school summer holidays.

Warwickshire's recent heat waves, school holidays and more time spent outdoors can create the conditions for a rise in deliberate fire setting. What may start as curiosity, boredom or seemingly harmless fun can quickly develop into a serious incident, putting lives, wildlife, property and the environment at risk.

Data shows a clear link between higher temperatures and an increase in outdoor fires. During periods of hot, dry weather, grass, vegetation and refuse can ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly, the combination of warmer weather and increased outdoor activity during the summer break could lead to more deliberate fires across the county.

Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue, Community Safety and Flooding at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"Every deliberate fire has the potential to become a serious incident. Even small fires can quickly escalate, especially during hot and dry weather when fire spreads much more rapidly. "These incidents put local communities, wildlife and property at risk, while also diverting emergency services away from people who may urgently need our help. "As we head into the summer holidays, I would encourage parents and carers to have open conversations with children and young people about the dangers and consequences of fire setting. Deliberate fire setting is not only dangerous but can also be a criminal offence, with serious consequences for those involved. Early intervention can make a real difference and help prevent incidents before they happen."

Moreno Francioso, Prevention Manager at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

"A small fire can become uncontrollable in less than 30 seconds, particularly during hot and dry weather. Our Fire Setting Intervention Scheme provides support and education for children and young people who have displayed fire-setting behaviour, helping them to understand the risks and make safer choices in the future. "If parents, carers, schools or partner organisations have concerns about a young person's fascination with fire, we would encourage them to seek support early. Referrals can be made through our website or by contacting our Community Fire Safety team directly."

More details can be found online https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-education/fire-safety-education-programme/5 . Alternatively, enquiries can be made by emailing: cfs@warwickshire.gov.uk

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service encourages parents, carers and educators to: