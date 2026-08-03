Three weeks to go: Leamington Spa prepares to welcome the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women

Preparations are underway as Leamington Spa prepared to host the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women.

With just three weeks to go until the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women arrives in Warwickshire, preparations are well underway in Royal Leamington Spa as the town gets ready to host the final stage of the prestigious race.

On Sunday 23 August, Leamington Spa will take centre stage as the race both starts and finishes in the town, bringing five days of elite women’s cycling to an exciting conclusion. The final stage will see riders tackle a challenging 123.8km route through Warwickshire before returning to a thrilling finish on Newbold Terrace.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere across the town and route. Local businesses, residents and visitors are being encouraged to get involved and make the most of what promises to be a busy and memorable day for Leamington Spa.

A range of activities and events will be taking place across the town in the lead up to and on race day, helping to create a festival feel for all ages. The Pump Room Gardens will be the main tour village, hosting sports and cycling activities for the whole family, food and drink, community stalls and bike-themed entertainment. Visitors can try the cycle track, climbing wall and pedal-powered games, enjoy BMX stunt displays and arts and crafts activities, and meet local cycling clubs and community organisations.

Alongside the winner’s podium, it will also have a large screen so visitors can watch the race as it travels through Warwickshire.

Cllr Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy and Rural Development at Warwickshire County Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy a family-friendly day out and experience world-class sport on our doorstep. It is also a great chance to bring more people into the town, supporting local retailers, cafes, restaurants and hospitality businesses as they make the most of what promises to be a busy and memorable day.”

As with any major sporting event, there will be some temporary road closures and travel disruption in and around Leamington Spa on the day. A ‘rolling road closure’ system will be in place along most of the route, meaning roads will be closed for short periods as the race passes through to ensure the safety of riders and spectators.

Additional restrictions will also be in place around the start and finish areas in Leamington and along the route in and out of the town, so residents and visitors are advised to plan ahead, walk, cycle or use public transport to get into town instead of driving, and to allow extra time for their journeys.

Despite this, organisers are keen to emphasise that the event is a fantastic opportunity to experience world-class sport on the doorstep, while showcasing Leamington Spa and the wider Warwickshire area to a national and international audience.

The day is expected to bring a significant boost in footfall to the town, with cafes, shops and public spaces set to be busier than usual as spectators gather to watch the action and enjoy the wider programme of activities.

For full event details, including timings, route information and travel advice, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletour