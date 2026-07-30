Develop Warwickshire funding helps Nuneaton scuba club dive into the future

A Nuneaton scuba diving club has invested in vital new training equipment after receiving support from the Develop Warwickshire Community Fund.

Marlin Sub-Aqua Club, which has been introducing people to scuba diving for more than 25 years, received a grant of £1,555 to purchase four new Buoyancy Control Devices (BCDs) used during its popular try dive sessions.

The Develop Warwickshire Community Fund supports community groups and organisations across North Warwickshire and Nuneaton, providing grants for projects that deliver lasting benefits for local people. Since January 2024, the Community Fund has supported 36 applications, totalling £50,000.

Community groups and organisations are able to apply for up to £2,000 grant funding or in-kind support. The annual grant fund comprises of £25,000 in cash and £25,000 work in-kind from the joint venture partners.

Develop Warwickshire is a joint venture between Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), Vistry and Warwickshire County Council and was launched in 2022 to support projects positively impacting the communities near its development sites.

The volunteer-run Marlin Sub-Aqua Club, which has around 40 members, meets on alternate Thursdays at the Pingles Leisure Centre in Nuneaton.

The new BCDs replaced equipment that had been in use since 2012 and are used by people experiencing scuba diving for the first time before deciding whether to take a full course.

Martin Maple, Diving Officer at Marlin Sub-Aqua Club, said: "The BCD is one of the most important pieces of diving equipment because it holds the air tank securely and allows divers to control their buoyancy in the water.

"We provide all the equipment people need for training, but these BCDs are specifically for our try dives, giving complete beginners the chance to experience scuba diving in a safe and controlled environment before committing to a course.

"Our previous equipment had served us well for many years, but it was reaching the point where it needed replacing. Thanks to this grant we've been able to buy modern equipment that will help us continue introducing new people to the sport.

"We're extremely grateful to the Develop Warwickshire Community Fund. The grant has enabled us to continue running these sessions safely and ensure more people can enjoy the experience of scuba diving."

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director at WPDG, said: “One of the aims of the Develop Warwickshire Community Fund is to support organisations that make a real difference to local people, and Marlin Sub-Aqua Club is a fantastic example.

"We're delighted that this funding has enabled the club to invest in essential safety equipment that will benefit both existing members and those trying scuba diving for the first time.

“We hope the fund will continue to help community groups across North Warwickshire and Nuneaton deliver projects that have a lasting positive impact for local people."

Justin Howell, Technical Director at Vistry North West Midlands, added: “The Develop Warwickshire Community Fund is about supporting local organisations that make a real difference, so we’re pleased this grant is helping Marlin Sub-Aqua Club invest in modern equipment and give more people in Nuneaton the chance to try scuba diving safely.”

Councillor James Crocker, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “The Develop Warwickshire Community Fund demonstrates how our joint venture can create positive outcomes beyond housing development alone.

“It’s great to know that this funding will help Marlin Sub-Aqua Club continue introducing new people to scuba diving safely, supporting a thriving local club and creating opportunities for residents to learn new skills and enjoy an active hobby.”

Applications for grants from the Develop Warwickshire Community Fund are open to community groups and organisations across North Warwickshire and Nuneaton.

To find out more, visit www.developwarwickshire.com/community-fund-and-applications/