Interactive Futures returns to Royal Leamington Spa with first programme announcements

Interactive Futures, Warwickshire's annual celebration of games, creativity and digital innovation, will return to the Royal Pump Rooms in Royal Leamington Spa this November.

Interactive Futures, Warwickshire's annual celebration of games, creativity and digital innovation, will return to the Royal Pump Rooms in Royal Leamington Spa on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November 2026, bringing together industry professionals, students, creatives, businesses and local communities for two days of talks, workshops, networking and interactive experiences.

Delivered by Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council alongside industry partners, Interactive Futures celebrates the strength of the region's internationally recognised games cluster, often referred to as 'Silicon Spa', while creating opportunities for collaboration, learning, innovation and public engagement.

Organisers are pleased to confirm that UK Interactive Entertainment (Ukie) will join Interactive Futures as Programming Partner for 2026, helping to shape the professional programme and ensure it reflects the latest priorities, opportunities and challenges facing the UK games industry.

Leamington-based HCR Law will deliver a dedicated practical workshop as part of the industry programme, sharing expertise on legal issues affecting games businesses and the wider interactive entertainment sector as well as facilitating a panel discussion on horizon scanning.

Leamington-based SAE Institute joins Interactive Futures as Education Partner, curating a programme of activities designed to engage, inspire and showcase opportunities for the next generation of games professionals, helping young people explore how their passion for games can become a future career.

Organisers are continuing to invite studios, businesses, educators, community organisations and sector specialists to contribute ideas, activity and expertise that will help shape the final programme.

Friday 13 November will focus on industry activity, professional development and networking, while Saturday 14 November will showcase the creativity of the sector through a programme aimed at the wider public, families, students and those interested in careers in games and interactive media.

While the full programme will be announced over the coming months, the industry programme will explore themes including funding opportunities, routes to market, international markets, legal and regulatory developments, online safety, emerging commercial opportunities, skills development and business growth. Further speakers and sessions for both the industry and public programmes will be announced as planning continues.

Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts, Culture and Economy at Warwick District Council, said:

"Interactive Futures has become an important opportunity to celebrate the creativity, innovation and talent that makes our region such a significant hub for games and digital industries. We are excited to see the event return this year and to be working alongside partners from across the sector to develop another engaging programme that supports businesses, inspires future talent, encourages young people to see their passion for games and digital creativity as a potential future career, and showcases everything that makes Leamington Spa, also known as Silicon Spa, such a unique place."

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy, said:

"Interactive Futures is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the strength of Warwickshire's games sector and the creativity and innovation that drives it. By delivering this event, we are helping to connect businesses, educators, industry professionals, and future talent, creating new opportunities for learning, collaboration, and growth. We are proud to work with Warwick District Council and industry partners to highlight the importance of this sector to our economy and inspire the next generation of digital and creative professionals”.

Organisers are keen to stress that the current expression of interest process is intended to gather ideas, identify opportunities and explore potential partnerships. The information received will help shape the programme, although submitting an idea does not guarantee inclusion.

All submissions will be considered against the aims of Interactive Futures, audience appeal, deliverability, available resources, programme balance and opportunities for collaboration.

Further announcements covering both the industry programme and the public programme will be made over the coming months as Interactive Futures continues to develop with partners from across the games industry, education and the wider creative sector.



For more information and to register interest, visit:



https://interactive-futures.com/

