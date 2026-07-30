Progression Coach - St Basils

Works with young people

Progression Coach

Grade Scale 6 Points 26–28: £27,016 - £28,821

37.5 hours per week

This is a Permanent, Full Time vacancy

Every young person deserves someone who believes in them.

At St Basils, our Progression Coaches do just that. Every day, you'll help young people experiencing homelessness, or at risk of homelessness, build confidence, develop life skills and take positive steps towards independent living. It's challenging work, but it's also some of the most rewarding you'll ever do.

We're looking for passionate, resilient and motivated people to join our Supported Housing and Progression team. If you're looking for a career where every day has purpose and every success, no matter how small, can change a young person's future, we'd love to hear from you.

About the role

As a Progression Coach, you'll work alongside young people to create personalised support plans that help them overcome challenges and achieve their goals. You'll provide practical guidance, emotional support and encouragement, helping them build the confidence and resilience they need to thrive.

One day you might be helping a young person settle into their accommodation; the next, supporting them into education, employment or training, celebrating a new job, or simply being the trusted person they need during a difficult time. Every day is different, but every day you'll have the opportunity to make a genuine difference.

Working as part of a supportive multi-disciplinary team within a Psychologically Informed Environment (PIE), you'll build positive relationships with young people, colleagues and partner organisations. You'll contribute to creating safe, welcoming accommodation, deliver activities that promote wellbeing and personal development, maintain accurate records, and ensure safeguarding remains at the heart of everything you do.

About you

We're looking for someone with experience supporting young people or vulnerable adults within housing, youth work, social care, education or a similar environment.

You'll be someone who:

Builds positive, trusting relationships.

Communicates with empathy and confidence.

Can motivate and inspire others to achieve their goals.

Remains calm and professional when faced with challenges.

Works well as part of a team.

Is committed to safeguarding, equality, inclusion and person-centred support.

Most importantly, you'll believe that every young person deserves the chance to build a brighter future.

Why join St Basils?

At St Basils, you'll become part of one of the UK's leading youth homelessness organisations, helping more than 5,000 young people each year. We don't just provide accommodation; we help young people discover their strengths, realise their potential and build brighter futures.

You'll be joining a supportive, values-driven team where your wellbeing matters, your ideas are welcomed, and you'll have opportunities to learn, develop and progress your career.

In return, we offer:

Competitive salary.

Generous annual leave.

Pension scheme.

Wellbeing support.

Employee discounts.

Ongoing training and professional development.

A supportive team that celebrates success and supports one another.

If you're looking for more than just a job and want a career where you can genuinely change lives, we'd love to hear from you. "There's so much uncertainty for our young people. I've always wanted to support people who've had a harder start in life. Seeing so many young people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis made me want to be part of something that actually makes a difference. It's so rewarding." - Ellie Munroe, Progression Coach, St Basils

St Basils is committed to creating and maintaining an environment for young people, colleagues, volunteers and partners that is free from discrimination, harassment and victimisation, where diversity is valued, equity is promoted and everyone is treated with dignity, fairness and respect.

We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds, identities and lived experiences and are committed to making reasonable adjustments throughout the recruitment process and during employment where required.

We are committed to building a workforce that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve and particularly welcome applications from groups that are currently under-represented within our workforce, including people with disabilities, care-experienced people, people with lived experience of homelessness, and people from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

All appointments will be made on merit, based on the skills, experience and behaviours required for the role. Where appropriate, we use inclusive recruitment practices designed to reduce bias and provide all applicants with an equal opportunity to demonstrate their suitability for the role.

The Charity

St Basils is the largest organisation in the West Midlands working exclusively with young people aged 16–25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Every year, we support more than 4,000 young people across Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Wyre Forest, and Coventry.

Through our prevention, accommodation, and support services, we help young people build the stability, skills, and confidence they need to move towards independent living, education, training, and employment, breaking the cycle of homelessness and creating brighter futures.

Each year, more than 1,000 young people are supported in our 45+ accommodation schemes, including some young parents and their children.

Alongside our regional services, St Basils works nationally with young people and partners through our Youth Voice programme and our Positive Pathway Framework, helping to influence and improve services across the country.

If you are passionate about helping young people build brighter futures and want to be part of an organisation that makes a difference every day, we would love to hear from you.

St Basils is an accredited Disability Confident Leader employer, committed to employing, keeping and developing all our people. We want everyone’s recruitment journey with us to be positive and fair.

Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments, additional support, or accessibility assistance during the application process.

For informal enquiries, please contact the recruitment team at recruitment@stbasils.org.uk, quoting the relevant job reference number.

Proof of right to work in the UK will be required for all applicants in line with UK Home Office requirements before an employment offer can be confirmed.

St Basils is committed to safeguarding young people and ensuring our recruitment processes minimise potential risks. We are an official registered provider of Ofsted Supported Accommodation Services (registration number 2762394).

All successful applicants will be subject to appropriate safer recruitment checks, including an enhanced DBS check, full employment history checks and references covering the required period.

If you would like to learn more, visit: Progression Coach

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