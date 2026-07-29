Saints Bar Pool – the new innovative community hub - opens its doors

A brand new community hub, Saints Bar Pool, the latest investment of Warwickshire County Council’s £2.5m Social Fabric Fund, has opened its doors

The hub has opened for business at Vernon’s Lane, bringing a new community facility to the area.

The new hub will offer a range of activities including skills workshops, employability support and micro-business opportunities, youth work, and outreach.

The project received funding from Warwickshire County Council’s Social Fabric Fund which seeks to embed the Council’s Creating Opportunities approach by supporting the most deprived communities in Warwickshire. Comprised of Capital and Revenue Investment funding, this £2.5m fund supported, and continues to support, 27 projects across Warwickshire’s areas of highest social deprivation, all but one of which are in the north of the county. These schemes are aimed at improving residents’ life chance, addressing inequalities and creating opportunities while tackling social isolation.

The Saints Bar Pool project is one of two projects delivered by the charity Together for Change, receiving nearly £0.5m investment from the Social Fabric Fund. Spread across two locations – the other being the Enterprise Hub in Nuneaton Town Centre, the investment is creating two vibrant hubs for communities in Nuneaton.

In the heart of the community, Saints Bar Pool also features an affordable community café which, in line with the Saints model, will become a positive focal point for all the community.

All the income generated from the project will be fed back into various community-led activities and support the scheme’s financial sustainability.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to see this project launch. It embodies the Council’s Recalibrating Warwickshire plan by focusing investment on prevention, early help and community-based support in an area experiencing disadvantage. We want this unique facility to play a huge role in creating opportunities for the residents of the area.

“It reflects the Council’s commitment to working with communities and partners to improve outcomes and reduce demand on public services over time and deliver excellent value for money. But it’s not just about the financial benefits; it’s also about the strength that Saints Bar Pool will bring to a community that deserves to have such a unique facility.”

Jet Jones, CEO of Together for Change and Director of Regeneration and Community Transformation for the Diocese of Coventry. t said: “The core mission of the project will be to provide a community-led warm welcome for local people to enjoy, access activities and courses, and engage with various agencies and partners. The project will have a particular focus on tackling issues related to health, unemployment, training, education, skills development, income and crime, as well as any further issues identified through local people.”

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs, said: "This is fantastic to see. It will see local people with their local knowledge being empowered to bring about local solutions.

“Saints Bar Pool will be a hub where residents can access professional support on a range of matters. But it will also be their space where they can come together and forge the relationships that make communities strong. It’s a fantastic venture and I look forward to hearing about the difference it makes to people’s lives and futures.”

Bishop of Coventry, Bishop Sophie Jelly, said: “It is very encouraging to see spaces being created where people can come together within our communities; spaces offering hope alongside practical support. I am enthused by the vision to be a life-giving presence in the heart of Bar Pool: meeting people where they are, offering welcome, practical help, and opportunities to move towards brighter futures.

"I want to offer my deep appreciation for the team at Together for Change and my gratitude to all those who have worked hard to bring this project to life. Particular thanks are due to our partners and friends who have shared our commitment to help communities flourish and thrive across Warwickshire.”

The opening of Saints Bar Pool marks an important milestone for the area, providing a community-led resource that will support residents, create opportunities and contribute to the long-term regeneration and wellbeing of the local community.

For more information, visit: www.saintsnuneaton.org