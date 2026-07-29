Summer of Play brings generations together in Warwickshire

People across the county are rediscovering the joy of play this summer as part of Child Friendly Warwickshire's Summer of Play campaign, celebrating the memories, connections and experiences ...

People across the county are rediscovering the joy of play this summer as part of Child Friendly Warwickshire's Summer of Play campaign, celebrating the memories, connections and experiences that play creates at every stage of life.

The summer campaign is encouraging children, young people, families and communities to get active, explore their local area and spend quality time together, while also reflecting on the childhood memories that bring people together and shape lives.

An example of childhood reflections came from Kineton Manor Nursing Home, where residents, relatives and staff came together recently for a special Reminiscence Day. At the event people were encouraged to revisit happy memories from their pasts through sharing treasured keepsakes, photographs, games and storytelling.

Families brought meaningful items from their loved ones' younger years, helping to spark conversations and unlock cherished memories. One resident's daughter shared a childhood doll named Lisa, believed to be around 94 years old, alongside a tiny pair of shoes from her mother's childhood. Others brought photograph albums and told stories of family holidays, school days, sporting achievements and lifelong friendships - painting a picture of lives filled with adventure, resilience and love.

Residents also enjoyed traditional childhood games, including hopscotch, marbles, dolls and jumping games, while spending time looking through old memorabilia and reminiscing with family members and staff.

The afternoon highlighted the powerful role that memories can play, particularly for people living with dementia. Familiar photographs, objects and childhood games helped encourage conversations, bring comfort and create meaningful connections between residents, their families and carers.

The campaign has also inspired Warwickshire County Council staff to reflect on their own childhoods. From building secret dens and climbing trees to putting on homemade summer shows and spending long days outdoors with friends, colleagues have been sharing the moments that made childhood special. Their stories have highlighted how play nurtures creativity, confidence and friendships, while creating memories that last a lifetime.

Across Warwickshire, organisations, community groups and local services are continuing to support the Summer of Play campaign by offering activities and opportunities that encourage children and families to enjoy active play, creativity, reading, nature and time together during the school holidays.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Children & Families, Education & SEND, said:

"Play is an important part of childhood, helping children to learn, develop and build lasting memories. What has been particularly special about our campaign is seeing how those memories continue to connect people throughout their lives. Whether it's children discovering new adventures this summer, or older generations sharing stories from their own childhoods, play has a unique way of bringing people together. It's wonderful to see communities across Warwickshire embracing that spirit and creating moments that families will remember for years to come."

The Summer of Play campaign continues throughout the school holidays, with activities taking place across Warwickshire for children, young people and families. Residents are encouraged to explore parks, libraries, museums, country parks and local events, while making time to play, create new memories and enjoy everything the county has to offer.

To find activities and inspiration throughout the summer, visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire Summer of Play webpage or follow our social media channels.