Residents offered support with cost of living through Crisis and Resilience Fund

Partners met last week to consider how together, we best support residents with the cost of living.

Recognising that no single organisation can respond to cost of living pressures alone, the aim of the workshop was for partners to leave with a better shared understanding of some of the key cost of living issues, build stronger connections and importantly agree practical actions to take forward together. The Crisis and Resilience Fund will play an important role not just in providing immediate support, but in addressing root causes and investing in longer-term solutions to prevent future financial hardship.

Delegates heard about Warwickshire County Council's plans for the distribution of more than £5.6 million in Government funding to support households in financial crises and critically, to put in place mechanisms to prevent future crises.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs, said: "We know that many households continue to face financial pressures, whether from rising living costs, the loss of income, or an unexpected expense.

“Organisations from across Warwickshire recently came together to discuss these challenges and identify opportunities to work together.

"The Crisis and Resilience Fund is one of the ways we can support people facing immediate hardship, while also investing in services and partner organisations that help residents build their financial resilience for the longer term.

"This funding is about more than responding to a crisis. It is about helping people access the right support at the right time to build stronger, more resilient communities across Warwickshire."

Find out more about available support Cost of Living Warwickshire's delivery plan for the first year of the programme has now been submitted to Government and outlines how funding will be distributed across four key areas:

Crisis payments to provide emergency financial support for residents who are experiencing a sudden, unexpected financial shock and are unable to meet essential living costs, such as following a loss of income or another immediate financial emergency.

to provide emergency financial support for residents who are experiencing a sudden, unexpected financial shock and are unable to meet essential living costs, such as following a loss of income or another immediate financial emergency. Housing support CRF Housing Payments can help eligible residents who receive housing benefit and are struggling to meet housing-related costs. This scheme is administered by Warwickshire's District and Borough Councils.

CRF Housing Payments can help eligible residents who receive housing benefit and are struggling to meet housing-related costs. This scheme is administered by Warwickshire's District and Borough Councils. Financial resilience services to provide advice, support and interventions that help households improve their financial wellbeing.

to provide advice, support and interventions that help households improve their financial wellbeing. Community coordination to strengthen local networks and ensure residents can access the support available in their communities.

Crisis payments Administered through the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme, emergency financial support is available for eligible residents facing an immediate crisis who are struggling to meet essential living costs.

The scheme provides short-term assistance to help stabilise household circumstances while longer-term support is explored.

To make an application, residents can apply online or contact the Local Welfare Scheme on 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182. More information is available on the Crisis and Resilience Fund webpage: Crisis and Resilience Fund (CRF) - Warwickshire County Council

Heating oil support CRF can also provide urgent support with heating oil for people on low incomes who rely on oil to heat their home or water and need to top‑up their tank as a matter of urgency. Warwickshire County Council is offering this emergency help working in partnership with Act on Energy- Warwickshire Crisis & Resilience Fund: Oil & LPG (Act On Energy).