Warwickshire selected to trial new national school profiles service

Warwickshire County Council has been chosen by the Department for Education to take part in the trial of its new School Profiles service

helping to test and shape the platform before it is rolled out more widely across England.

The pilot programme, known as School Profiles, will support families applying for secondary school places from September 2026 by bringing together key information about schools in one easy-to-use location.

The new digital service has been developed by the Department for Education to help parents, carers and the wider public find and compare information about local schools, alongside the other sources of information that families use when making decisions about education.

The platform includes details on:

school policies

admissions

curriculum and extra-curricular activities

academic performance data

Ofsted Reports

value and ethos of the school

By participating in the trial, Warwickshire families will be among the first in the country to test the service and help shape its future development before it’s rolled out nationally.

Councillor Briggs, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "We are delighted that Warwickshire has been selected to take part in this important national trial. Choosing a secondary school is one of the most significant decisions families make, and having clear, accessible information available in one place will help parents and carers make informed choices. This pilot gives Warwickshire families the opportunity to influence the development of a service that could eventually support parents across the UK. We encourage those taking part to share their feedback and help ensure the final service meets the needs of families."

The School Profiles service remains in a testing phase and will continue to be refined and improved as feedback is gathered from users. New features are expected to be added over time.

Parents and carers who take part in the trial will be encouraged to provide feedback on their experience, helping the Department for Education shape and improve the service ahead of its wider launch.

You can find a link to the service here: https://beta.schoolprofiles.education.gov.uk/gateway/welcome/WAR

For more information about applying for secondary school places in Warwickshire, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions