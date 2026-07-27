Maintenance Person - Oak Lodge Residential

Ruby Care Services Ltd company logo

Location : CV3

Job Description:

Job Summary

We are looking for a reliable Maintenance Person to support our Residential Care Home by carrying out routine maintenance, repairs, and improvements. You will help ensure the home remains safe, comfortable, and well-maintained for residents and staff.

Pay: £14.00 per hour

 

Key Duties:

  • Carry out routine inspections and identify maintenance issues.
  • Perform general repairs to plumbing, electrical systems, doors, windows, furniture, and fixtures.
  • Troubleshoot electrical equipment and control systems.
  • Complete welding and minor fabrication work when required.
  • Keep maintenance records up to date.
  • Support and oversee contractors or junior maintenance staff.
  • Respond quickly to urgent repair requests.

 

Skills & Experience:

  • Experience in general building maintenance and repairs.
  • Good knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems.
  • Ability to read technical diagrams and manuals.
  • Welding experience desirable.
  • Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
  • Friendly, professional approach with residents and staff.
  • Ability to work independently and supervise others when needed.
  • Good written and spoken English.

 

Join us in helping create a safe and welcoming environment for our residents through high-quality maintenance and repair work.

This is a part-time role, typically working 3 hours on Mondays and 3 hours on Thursdays. Additional hours may be available, and we can be flexible to accommodate the right candidate where possible.

Work Location: In person

 

To enquire about this role, please email Jas Gill jasgill@rubycaregroup.co.uk

 

Published: 27th July 2026

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