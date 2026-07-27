Maintenance Person - Oak Lodge Residential

Location : CV3

Job Description:

Job Summary

We are looking for a reliable Maintenance Person to support our Residential Care Home by carrying out routine maintenance, repairs, and improvements. You will help ensure the home remains safe, comfortable, and well-maintained for residents and staff.

Pay: £14.00 per hour

Key Duties:

Carry out routine inspections and identify maintenance issues.

Perform general repairs to plumbing, electrical systems, doors, windows, furniture, and fixtures.

Troubleshoot electrical equipment and control systems.

Complete welding and minor fabrication work when required.

Keep maintenance records up to date.

Support and oversee contractors or junior maintenance staff.

Respond quickly to urgent repair requests.

Skills & Experience:

Experience in general building maintenance and repairs.

Good knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems.

Ability to read technical diagrams and manuals.

Welding experience desirable.

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Friendly, professional approach with residents and staff.

Ability to work independently and supervise others when needed.

Good written and spoken English.

Join us in helping create a safe and welcoming environment for our residents through high-quality maintenance and repair work.

This is a part-time role, typically working 3 hours on Mondays and 3 hours on Thursdays. Additional hours may be available, and we can be flexible to accommodate the right candidate where possible.

Work Location: In person

To enquire about this role, please email Jas Gill jasgill@rubycaregroup.co.uk