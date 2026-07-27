Maintenance Person - Oak Lodge Residential

Location : CV3
Job Description:
Job Summary
We are looking for a reliable Maintenance Person to support our Residential Care Home by carrying out routine maintenance, repairs, and improvements. You will help ensure the home remains safe, comfortable, and well-maintained for residents and staff.
Pay: £14.00 per hour
Key Duties:
- Carry out routine inspections and identify maintenance issues.
- Perform general repairs to plumbing, electrical systems, doors, windows, furniture, and fixtures.
- Troubleshoot electrical equipment and control systems.
- Complete welding and minor fabrication work when required.
- Keep maintenance records up to date.
- Support and oversee contractors or junior maintenance staff.
- Respond quickly to urgent repair requests.
Skills & Experience:
- Experience in general building maintenance and repairs.
- Good knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems.
- Ability to read technical diagrams and manuals.
- Welding experience desirable.
- Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Friendly, professional approach with residents and staff.
- Ability to work independently and supervise others when needed.
- Good written and spoken English.
Join us in helping create a safe and welcoming environment for our residents through high-quality maintenance and repair work.
This is a part-time role, typically working 3 hours on Mondays and 3 hours on Thursdays. Additional hours may be available, and we can be flexible to accommodate the right candidate where possible.
Work Location: In person
To enquire about this role, please email Jas Gill jasgill@rubycaregroup.co.uk