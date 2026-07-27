Cleaner - Oak Lodge Residential

Location : CV3

Job Description:

Job Overview

We are seeking a dedicated Part-Time Cleaner to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene at this residential care home while following infection prevention and health and safety procedures.. This is an important role in helping us provide a clean, safe, and comfortable environment for our residents, visitors, and staff.

Pay: £12.71 per hour

Responsibilities:

Perform thorough cleaning of bedrooms, washrooms, and communal areas, using appropriate cleaning supplies and equipment.

Ensure all surfaces, floors, and fixtures are cleaned to the highest standard of hygiene and presentation.

Maintain stock levels of cleaning materials and notify management when supplies need replenishing.

Follow health and safety procedures diligently to ensure a safe working environment.

Report any maintenance issues or damages observed during cleaning to the relevant department promptly.

Adhere to company policies regarding confidentiality and security during cleaning duties.

Requirements:

Previous experience in commercial cleaning or janitorial services is essential.

Strong attention to detail with a commitment to delivering high-quality cleanliness standards.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision while maintaining efficiency.

Reliable and punctual with a professional attitude towards work responsibilities.

Good organisational skills and the ability to follow instructions accurately.

This position provides an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking flexible part-time employment within a supportive team environment, where quality and professionalism are valued above all.

Typical shift will be 10am to 2pm

Work Location: In person

To enquire about this role, please email Jas Gill jasgill@rubycaregroup.co.uk