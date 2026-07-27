Care Assistant - Oak Lodge Residential

Location : CV3
Job Description:
Overview
We are seeking a compassionate and dedicated Care Assistant to join our team in a 15 bedroom Residential Care Home. This role involves providing high-quality support to residents ensuring their comfort, safety, and wellbeing. The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills, a caring attitude, and the ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team along with maintaining accurate records of care. This position offers an excellent opportunity to make a positive impact on people's lives while developing your skills within the care sector.
Pay: From £12.71 per hour
Duties:
- Assisting clients with daily activities such as personal care, mobility, and medication management
- Supporting clients in accordance with personalised care plans tailored to their individual needs
- Providing companionship and emotional support to enhance clients’ quality of life
- Assisting with tasks including light cleaning, meal preparation, and laundry
- Maintaining accurate records of care provided using Person Centred Software system
- Communicating effectively with clients, families, and healthcare professionals to ensure cohesive care delivery
- Adhering to health and safety regulations at all times during duties
Experience:
- Previous experience working in a care home is essential
- Knowledge of care plans and the ability to adapt support accordingly
- Good IT skills for documentation purposes
- Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal
- Compassionate nature with excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build rapport with diverse individuals
We are unable to offer sponsorship for this role. All applicants must have the existing right to work in the UK.
Job Type: Full-time
Benefits:
- Free parking
Work Location: In person
To enquire about this role, please email Jas Gill jasgill@rubycaregroup.co.uk