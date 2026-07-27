Care Assistant - Oak Lodge Residential

Location : CV3

Job Description:

Overview

We are seeking a compassionate and dedicated Care Assistant to join our team in a 15 bedroom Residential Care Home. This role involves providing high-quality support to residents ensuring their comfort, safety, and wellbeing. The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills, a caring attitude, and the ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team along with maintaining accurate records of care. This position offers an excellent opportunity to make a positive impact on people's lives while developing your skills within the care sector.

Pay: From £12.71 per hour

Duties:

Assisting clients with daily activities such as personal care, mobility, and medication management

Supporting clients in accordance with personalised care plans tailored to their individual needs

Providing companionship and emotional support to enhance clients’ quality of life

Assisting with tasks including light cleaning, meal preparation, and laundry

Maintaining accurate records of care provided using Person Centred Software system

Communicating effectively with clients, families, and healthcare professionals to ensure cohesive care delivery

Adhering to health and safety regulations at all times during duties

Experience:

Previous experience working in a care home is essential

Knowledge of care plans and the ability to adapt support accordingly

Good IT skills for documentation purposes

Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal

Compassionate nature with excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build rapport with diverse individuals

We are unable to offer sponsorship for this role. All applicants must have the existing right to work in the UK.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

Free parking

Work Location: In person

To enquire about this role, please email Jas Gill jasgill@rubycaregroup.co.uk