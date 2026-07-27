A452 Kenilworth Road, Leamington Spa - Proposed Conversion of Footway to Shared Footway / Cycle Track

Warwickshire County Council is proposing, under sections 65 & 66 of the Highways Act 1980, to convert parts of footways along the A452 Kenilworth Road, Leamington, to shared use footway/cycle tracks.

Warwickshire County Council is proposing, pursuant to sections 65 and 66 of the Highways Act 1980, to convert parts of existing footways along the A452 Kenilworth Road, Leamington Spa (as described in the schedule below) into a shared use footway/cycle track for use by pedestrians and cyclists.

Scheme overview

Statement of reasons and schedule (PDF, 90KB)

Public notices

Public Consultation Notice (PDF, 99KB)

Technical plans

Plan Kenilworth to Leamington Spa Cycleway (K2L) Section 1B (PDF, 2.4MB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Syed Shah, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412774) or Tasnim Nour on 01926 412095

Objections

Any objections or representations to these proposal, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Syed Shah, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4S or sent by email to syedshah@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject “K2L – A452 1b”.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 21 August 2026.