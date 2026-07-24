George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council pays tribute to former Warwickshire County Council Leader, Philip Blundell.

George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council pays tribute to Philip Blundell, former Leader of Warwickshire County Council: Cllr Finch said: "​It is with great sadness that we learn...

George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council pays tribute to Philip Blundell, former Leader of Warwickshire County Council: Cllr Finch said: "​It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Philip Blundell at the age of 83. On behalf of Warwickshire County Council, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family, his friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him. ​"Philip was a towering figure in local government and a true champion for the people of Warwickshire. As Leader of this Council in the 1980s, he helped guide the county through a pivotal decade, consistently demonstrating a formidable intellect, a deep commitment to his principles, and an unwavering desire to improve the lives of our residents. ​"His dedication to public life went far beyond Shire Hall. From his election to Rugby Borough Council in 1973 and his time as Mayor, to receiving the Freedom of the Borough, Philip’s heart was always deeply connected to his local community. ​"Furthermore, his broader contributions to public service were immense. As Chair of the Warwickshire Police Authority, and later as vice chair of the Association of Police Authorities, he worked tirelessly to ensure accountability and safety in our communities. His passion for public health was equally evident through his leadership roles with the Rugby Primary Care Trust and the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust. "​Philip leaves behind a remarkable legacy of civic duty, spanning local government, healthcare, and policing. While political landscapes evolve, the standard of dedication and respect he brought to public office remains an inspiration to us all. "​Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time." - Ends -