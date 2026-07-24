Has your business been targeted by ransomware?

Advice and guidance on how to protect your business and what to do if you are under attack

Don’t pay the ransom: Warning to organisations to protect themselves from ransomware attacks as more than 320 businesses affected last year

Businesses are being warned about ransomware attacks and how to report them, as new figures reveal 323 companies were targeted last year, equating to more than 26 attacks each month.

Financial losses totalling around £270,000 were reported, a 50 per cent increase compared to previous year. However, these figures are likely to be much higher, as businesses often underreport financial losses, as admission of ransom payments could be seen as supporting criminal activity or breaching compliance regulations.

How does it work?

A ransomware attack happens when cyber criminals, who are part of an organised crime group, find a vulnerability in a company’s network to gain access, then establish control and plant malware into the company’s encryption software. The malware planted is designed to prevent a person or business from accessing a device and the data stored on it.

Once the malware is activated, it locks devices and access to data across the company’s network and the cyber criminals behind the attack will then demand a ransom via an onscreen notification in exchange to decrypt the files or data held. The cyber criminals will often use an untraceable payment method, likely using a cryptocurrency.

What to do if you’re under a ransomware attack

If you are a small or medium sized enterprise currently experiencing a ransomware attack, you should report it immediately by calling Report Fraud on 0300 123 2040. Report Fraud has a 24/7 phone line dedicated for businesses, charities or organisations who are under a cyber attack.

Do not pay the ransom. The National Cyber Security Centre and UK law enforcement do not encourage, endorse or condone the payment of ransom demands. There is no guarantee that access can be regained to data held and devices could still be infected.

Take the right steps to ensure your organisation is protected against ransomware by looking at the advice and guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre

Businesses and organisations can also ensure they are protected against the most common cyber threats using further resources from the National Cyber Security Centre: