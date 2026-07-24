Introducing Farmer Welfare Grant

Farming plays a vital role in feeding the country and caring for the environment. It can be incredibly rewarding, but we also know it comes with huge pressures.

Farmers face a range of challenges, including changing weather conditions, business costs and the day-to-day demands of running a farm. These factors can affect wellbeing.

Through the Farmer Welfare Grant, £1.5 million will be available over 3 years to support farmer mental health and wellbeing.

Rural and agricultural charities and organisations across England will be able to apply for funding, so support can be delivered by the groups that already know and work closely with farming communities.

It will open for applications on 6 August.

Find out more