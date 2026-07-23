Residents encouraged to support Warwickshire’s rural economy at summer events and shows

Enjoy Warwickshire’s vibrant programme of rural events this summer.

Warwickshire County Council’s Economy and Skills service is encouraging residents to make the most of the county’s vibrant programme of rural summer events, helping to support local businesses, producers and communities whilst enjoying everything the Warwickshire countryside has to offer.

From traditional agricultural shows and countryside celebrations to plant fairs, vineyard evenings and lavender experiences, the coming weeks offer a wide range of opportunities to explore rural Warwickshire and contribute to the local economy.

The summer calendar begins with The Game Fair, taking place at Ragley Hall Estate near Alcester from 24 to 26 July, bringing together thousands of visitors for a celebration of countryside pursuits, rural heritage and innovation. On 25 July, the Whitacres and Shustoke Horticultural Society Annual Show returns to Blythe Hall Estate, offering family entertainment, food, retail stalls, live music and displays showcasing the best of country life.

The popular Cherington and Stourton Show follows on 1 August, featuring livestock, vintage tractors, dog shows, live music and an Xtreme Stunt Team display. The Fillongley Show on 9 August promises a packed programme of family-friendly entertainment, including farm animals, a dog show, the popular Dog and Duck Display and performances from Dangerous Steve.

Garden enthusiasts can visit the Summer Plant Hunters Fair at Middleton Hall and Gardens on 16 August, where independent nurseries and specialist garden traders will be joined by the beautiful surroundings of the historic estate's gardens and grounds.

Residents can also enjoy unique countryside experiences throughout the summer, including the popular ‘Golden Hour in the Lavender’ evenings at Warwickshire Lavender Farm during July, where visitors can experience the lavender fields at sunset while supporting charitable causes through the site's café. Later in the summer, ‘Sundown at the Vineyard’ at Blabers Hall Wine Estate on 28 August offers visitors the chance to enjoy local wine, live music and spectacular views across the vineyard as the sun sets.

These events not only provide memorable days out for families and visitors but also generate valuable income for rural businesses, independent traders, hospitality providers and farming communities across Warwickshire.

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy and Rural Development, said:

“There is plenty to discover and enjoy throughout Warwickshire’s countryside. These rural events provide fun and educational experiences but also highlight the vital role of farming communities in Warwickshire’s economy and heritage. Visitors will have the chance to support local producers, learn about sustainable agriculture, and enjoy the beauty of the rural landscape.”

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents to explore the county’s rural attractions this summer and help support the businesses, organisations and communities that play an important role in maintaining the county’s thriving local economy.

For information about these and other events taking place across Warwickshire, residents are encouraged to visit the organisers' websites and social media channels.

To find out more about what's happening in Warwickshire, visit https://visit.warwickshire.gov.uk/