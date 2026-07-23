Try new ways to boost your wellbeing at Warwickshire's Country Parks this Love Parks Week

From free yoga and wellbeing walks to wildlife events and family activities, residents are invited to explore how spending time outdoors can support their health and happiness.

Warwickshire County Council's country parks service is joining in with Love Parks Week (24 July to 2 August) by highlighting how the county's ten country parks, greenways and nature reserves can support health and wellbeing.

Research shows that spending time in blue and green spaces can help reduce stress, improve mood and support mental wellbeing. Studies have highlighted the calming effects of being near water, while the natural patterns found in trees, leaves and landscapes - known as fractals - have been shown to help people feel more relaxed and restored.

Experiencing these benefits can be as simple as taking a walk at your nearest park, but there are plenty of other opportunities to boost your wellbeing.

Free Park Yoga takes place every Sunday at 9.30am at Kingsbury Water Park and Ryton Pools Country Park. The sessions are suitable for all ages and abilities, with no booking required. Participants can simply turn up with a yoga mat or towel, water and suncream, and look out for the Park Yoga flag. One regular attendee shared:

“Beginning yoga was life-changing for me. I started practising for fun, thinking that I wouldn't be flexible or calm enough, but quickly realised that you don't need to be either. Yoga supports not only my physical health, but my mental health too, and I’ve made connections that will stay with me for life.”

Park Run also takes place at Kingsbury Water Park every Saturday at 9am. It’s free to attend, but registration is required before your first visit at parkrun.org.uk/kingsburywater.

There are free wellbeing walks every week, taking place at 10am on Tuesdays at Hartshill Hayes Country Park and 10am on Wednesdays at Kingsbury Water Park. Led by the ranger team, they're a great opportunity to meet others from the local community, chat about life's stresses and learn more about the parks and their wildlife.

The wellbeing walks form part of the ‘Connecting with Nature’ programme, which includes other activities such as moth mornings, bat nights, wildlife surveys, making bee hotels and bird boxes, willow weaving and more. Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite.

A programme of summer events for children is running throughout the school holidays, with activities such as pond dipping, den building and arts and crafts. Combined with a day exploring the parks’ open spaces, these events are a fantastic way to help children achieve the 60 minutes of daily physical activity encouraged by the Eat Well, Move More campaign.

Our green spaces also offer plenty of opportunities to put the Five Ways to Wellbeing into practice:

Connect with family and friends over a picnic or coffee walk, meet people with shared interests at the ranger-led events, or simply exchange a friendly hello on your walk.

with family and friends over a picnic or coffee walk, meet people with shared interests at the ranger-led events, or simply exchange a friendly hello on your walk. Be Active your way by exploring miles of walking and cycling routes (bike hire is available at Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools Country Park, and the Stratford Greenway), or letting little ones burn off energy in our play areas or along the free Child Friendly Warwickshire Trail at Pooley Country Park.

your way by exploring miles of walking and cycling routes (bike hire is available at Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools Country Park, and the Stratford Greenway), or letting little ones burn off energy in our play areas or along the free Child Friendly Warwickshire Trail at Pooley Country Park. Take Notice by slowing down and enjoying the sights, sounds and colours of nature. Whether you're watching wildlife by the water or listening to birdsong in the woods, taking a mindful moment outdoors can help lift your mood.

by slowing down and enjoying the sights, sounds and colours of nature. Whether you're watching wildlife by the water or listening to birdsong in the woods, taking a mindful moment outdoors can help lift your mood. Keep Learning through our programme of ranger-led events, where you can learn new skills and discover more about Warwickshire's wildlife.

through our programme of ranger-led events, where you can learn new skills and discover more about Warwickshire's wildlife. Give something back by volunteering to help care for the parks, protecting these special places for people and nature to enjoy.

To find out more these opportunities, visit countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Heritage at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"We know how hectic modern life can feel, and this Love Parks Week we're encouraging people to take some time for their wellbeing while making the most of the incredible green spaces we have here in Warwickshire. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore somewhere new, reconnect with nature and enjoy everything our parks have to offer."

Love Parks Week, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, is an annual celebration of parks and green spaces, recognising the vital role they play in supporting healthier, happier communities and encouraging people to value and care for these important places.

More information about wellbeing opportunities at the parks will be shared throughout Love Parks Week on the Warwickshire Country Parks social media pages.