MyTime initiative urges Warwickshire businesses to give unpaid carers 'the break they deserve'

Are you a Warwickshire business who might be able to offer breaks and experiences for unpaid carers? We need you!

Employers, venues, and local businesses across Warwickshire are being encouraged to give back to their communities by joining MyTime, an initiative designed to provide unpaid carers with a much-needed break from their demanding roles.

​MyTime, a programme delivered by the charity Local Solutions, has officially launched in Warwickshire. The service connects unpaid carers with local businesses and organisations that donate complimentary leisure, cultural, and wellbeing experiences.

​Research from Carers UK highlights that one in five carers have not had a single break from their caring responsibilities in five years. Caring for a family member, friend, or neighbour can be physically and emotionally exhausting, often leaving individuals isolated. MyTime aims to ensure carers can access meaningful breaks to rest, recharge, and focus on their own wellbeing.

​Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is calling on local hospitality, leisure, and retail sectors to become MyTime contributors. The scheme is entirely flexible - businesses can dictate what they offer, how often they provide it, and when it takes place. From an afternoon tea for two or a relaxing spa treatment, to theatre tickets or an overnight hotel stay, no offer is too big, too small, or too unique.

​Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, WCC’s Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health, said: "Unpaid carers are the backbone of our communities, often making huge personal sacrifices to support neighbours, friendsor family members. They dedicate so much of their time and energy to others that their own wellbeing can easily be pushed to one side. The MyTime initiative is a fantastic way for Warwickshire’s business community to step forward and show their appreciation.

”By donating a simple meal, a few hours of pampering, or a night away, businesses can make an immeasurable difference. We are incredibly fortunate to have such a vibrant and generous business sector in Warwickshire, and I strongly encourage local organisations to get involved and give our carers the chance to simply be themselves again.”

​Becoming a MyTime contributor offers significant benefits to businesses, including a boost to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) profiles, positive local publicity, and the rewarding ‘feel-good factor’ of actively supporting the community. The MyTime team handles all the booking arrangements directly with the carers, ensuring a seamless and pressure-free process for the contributing businesses.

​Current break categories provided by the initiative include:

Overnight Stays: A night away from the stresses of caring.

Eating Out & Afternoon Tea: A chance to enjoy a meal without the worry of cooking or washing up.

Theatre Trips & Events: Live entertainment for carers to enjoy with friends or family.

Health & Relaxation: Massages, facials, and spa passes to recharge batteries.

​Sports Activities: Tickets to local fixtures to escape everyday responsibilities.

​Organisations looking to make a tangible difference to the lives of unpaid carers are encouraged to register their interest today.

​To learn more about becoming a contributor and to register your business, visit www.mytime4carers.co.uk/contributors or contact the MyTime team directly at mytime@localsolutions.org.uk ​

Carers who are looking to access the MyTime service can visit: https://mytime4carers.co.uk/offer_category/offers-in-warwickshire/

More information about support for carers in Warwickshire is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers