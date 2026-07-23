Helping to support young carers throughout the summer holidays

With schools now broken up for the summer holidays, many children will be looking forward to six weeks of fun.

​For young carers, te holidays are a chance to get some downtime, but it also means they often have to increase their caring duties for family members.

​Currently, there are approximately 1,500 young people under 18 years and 1,700 Young Adult Carers aged 18-25 living in Warwickshire. They carry out vital responsibilities, including dressing younger siblings, cooking, cleaning, helping with homework, and providing emotional support to family members experiencing illness, mental health issues, or substance misuse.

​The summer holidays provide an opportunity for anyone who knows a young carer to recognise and support them in their role. If you know of a young person who provides extra help and support to a family member, please signpost them to Caring Together Warwickshire at www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/young-carers.

​Provided by Carers Trust Heart of England, Caring Together Warwickshire offers targeted support to young carers. This includes an assessment of need, information and advice, groups and activities, one-to-one emotional support, and facilitated access to health and wellbeing services.

​Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health, said: “As with adults who provide unpaid care, young people may not realise they are carrying out extra duties at home that can impact their own lives. We all need to support our young people not just during the summer holidays, but throughout the year, ensuring they receive the help they need rather than waiting until there is a crisis. Warwickshire is here to help connect young carers with a growing network of support from all our partners.

​“For young carers, the summer holidays may mean compromising on socialising with friends as their caring duties take precedence. This can limit their ability to get downtime, making it essential that friends and family help monitor their mental wellbeing.”

​In addition to the support provided by Caring Together Warwickshire, the Council continues to promote online platforms like Kooth.com, which provides a safe means for young carers to share thoughts and feelings anonymously with mental health experts. The platform offers a daily journal, discussion boards, and helpful articles.

​For more information and advice for carers of all ages, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers.

​To learn more about the support available through Caring Together Warwickshire, visit www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk.

​To understand more about young carers and how to support them, you can access the free online Young Carers Aware training at https://youngcareraware.warwickshire.gov.uk/index.html?lms=none&enable-assessment=true.