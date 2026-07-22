Warwickshire partnership receives prestigious national award supporting children in care 

A partnership between Warwickshire Virtual School and Central England Academy Trust has received a national award recognising excellence in supporting children in care and improving outcomes.

The joint Virtual School Outreach Service has been recognised in the Midlands region of the ARC Alex Timpson Award for Attachment and Relationships, in the Collaborative category, celebrating its innovative and impactful work with some of Warwickshire's most vulnerable young people.

Launched in April 2024, the service brings together Warwickshire Virtual School and specialist practitioners from Central England Academy Trust (CEAT) to provide attachment and trauma-informed support to schools across the county. The aim is to help create environments where children can thrive, improve engagement in education and reduce suspensions and exclusions.

The partnership was established around a shared belief that positive outcomes for children are achieved when schools and professionals adapt the environment around the child, equipping staff with the skills, confidence and understanding needed to meet individual needs effectively.

Since its launch, the Outreach Service has supported schools through more than 155 referrals and has expanded from its initial focus in Nuneaton and Bedworth to operate across Warwickshire, supporting children in care county-wide.

The service is delivered by experienced teachers and teaching assistants seconded from CEAT schools, providing practical, classroom-based expertise. Schools are also invited to observe effective attachment and trauma-informed approaches in action, helping them embed sustainable improvements that benefit wider groups of pupils.

Jen Roberts, Trust Development Director at Central England Academy Trust, said:

"We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is recognition of the hard work, dedication and passion shown by colleagues across Central England Academy Trust and Warwickshire Virtual School, who work together every day to champion some of Warwickshire's most vulnerable young people. This award reflects our shared commitment to ensuring children and young people feel understood, supported and empowered to achieve their very best."

Talking about the award, Jenna Freeman, Outreach Teacher, said:

"In the early stages of my career, I worked within the prison service, supporting offenders, which gave me a valuable insight into the importance of early intervention and the positive impact it can have on changing the course of someone's life. I was later delighted to continue my career in education within a special school setting, and the opportunity to move into Outreach was particularly meaningful to me.

“I am passionate about supporting and championing children who have already faced significant adversity. Every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves understanding, high expectations and the opportunity to succeed and build a positive future. I feel incredibly privileged to be part of this work and honoured that our partnership has been recognised with this award. It is a reflection of the dedication and commitment shown by everyone involved in supporting Warwickshire's children and young people."

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education and SEND, said:

"This award is a testament to the power of partnership working and the unwavering commitment of colleagues across Warwickshire to improving the lives and educational outcomes of children in care. Through this innovative outreach service, schools are being equipped with the knowledge, skills and confidence to better understand and respond to the needs of vulnerable young people, helping them to feel valued, included and supported to achieve their full potential.

I would like to congratulate Warwickshire Virtual School, Central England Academy Trust and everyone involved in delivering this important service. Receiving this award is a fantastic achievement and a well-deserved recognition of the positive difference being made to the lives of children and young people across Warwickshire.”

The ARC Alex Timpson Awards celebrate individuals and organisations that demonstrate excellence in attachment and trauma-aware practice, helping to improve outcomes for children and young people.

Being shortlisted recognises the strength of the collaborative, practitioner-led model developed in Warwickshire and its contribution to creating lasting change for children in care and the schools that support them.