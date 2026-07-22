Warwickshire County Council approves £8.2m investment to secure over 500 early years nursery places

Following the Full Council meeting, Warwickshire County Council has approved a major £8.23 million capital investment to secure the future of vital early years education across the county.

​Funded through the Council’s Capital Investment Fund (CIF), the sweeping three-year programme will replace or comprehensively refurbish 14 ageing nursery buildings located on school sites across Warwickshire. The initiative guarantees the continuity of more than 500 early years places, preventing the closure of key nursery services that are currently operating in buildings at the end of their usable life.

​The approved programme prioritises a shift toward high-quality, modern modular buildings. These bespoke spaces will feature refurbished outdoor areas, including canopied all-weather learning environments, designed specifically for early years development.

​Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Children & Families, Education & SEND, said: "This £8.2 million investment is a direct commitment to our youngest residents and their working families. Good quality early education is the cornerstone of a child's development, ensuring school readiness, early socialisation, and vital support for children with emerging SEND.

​"By replacing these ageing premises with modern, purpose-built environments, we are ensuring that over 500 children can continue to access local, high-quality childcare. This funding not only supports the delivery of our Child Friendly Warwickshire ambitions and the Best Start in Life strategy, but it also provides crucial stability for parents who rely on these local services to balance their family and working lives. And the local economy will greatly benefit from more people having the flexible childcare, allowing them to continue their careers"

​The transition to modern modular facilities will also support the Council's commitment to innovation and efficiency. The new buildings are designed to modern efficiency standards, featuring upgraded insulation, ventilation, and heating systems that will significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions and reduce ongoing operating costs.

​Key highlights of the programme include:

Protection of Local Services: Secures 500+ nursery places across 14 county-wide sites, preventing sudden closures that would force parents to seek alternative childcare further afield.

Targeted Upgrades: 12 buildings will be fully replaced with purpose-built modular structures, one will undergo complete refurbishment, and one setting will be efficiently repurposed within an existing main school building.

Support for Vulnerable Children: Ensures the seamless continuation of early years provision for children in receipt of deprivation and disability funding, as well as those requiring SEND support prior to starting statutory schooling.

Phased Delivery: Works will be scheduled over a three-year period, completing by the end of 2029, with major construction prioritised during school summer holidays to minimise disruption.

The initiative also represents a sustainable financial model for the Council. While protecting early years provision remains the primary driver, the Council will retain its position as landlord to the independent, private, and voluntary nursery operators, generating income over the 60-year lifespan of the new buildings.

Initial site planning and groundworks for the first phase of the rollout are projected to begin during the Autumn Term 2026.

The background Full Council paper for this item can be found here: Capital Investment Fund - Early Years Provision