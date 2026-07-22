Warwickshire food and drink businesses gather to share ideas on diversification, innovation and growth

Food and drink producers and hospitality businesses from across Coventry and Warwickshire came together earlier this month for the latest Coventry and Warwickshire Food and Drink networking event.

The event was held at the Malt Loft in Rebecca's Kitchen at Malt Kiln Farm Shop in Stretton-under-Fosse.

The free two-hour event, organised jointly by Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, focused on the theme ‘Diversify, Innovate and Grow’, encouraging businesses to explore new opportunities, share experiences and strengthen connections across the region's thriving food and drink sector.

Attendees heard from a panel of local business leaders, chaired by Lee Cordon from the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce. Panel members included Christopher Lea of Malt Kiln Farm Shop, Kiera Slater from The Wild Oven, and Sam Tyler from The Wandering Pizza Company.

Panel members Christopher Lea, Kiera Slater, and Sam Tyler.

Drawing on their own business journeys, the panellists shared practical insights into building resilient and successful food and drink businesses. Key themes included understanding and responding to customer demand, identifying and focusing on a unique market niche, and playing to business strengths rather than diluting an offer.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Food and Drink network hosts regular events that provide opportunities for businesses to collaborate, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for growth. The network supports food producers, hospitality businesses and sector specialists from across the region, helping to strengthen the local food and drink economy.

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy and Rural Development, said:

"The Coventry and Warwickshire Food and Drink network continues to provide an important platform for businesses to connect, learn from one another, and explore new opportunities. It is encouraging to see so many local businesses sharing ideas and experiences at these events, helping to drive innovation and growth across this important sector."

Speaking after the event, Lee Corden, Head of Media and PR at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said:

"It was a privilege to facilitate this network and bring together businesses that genuinely champion one another. The willingness to share experiences, insights and lessons learned is what makes this network so valuable and helps businesses across Coventry and Warwickshire continue to grow and succeed."

The networking events take place on a quarterly basis, alternating between Coventry and Warwickshire venues, with the next free networking event taking place in Coventry on Thursday 7 October 2026.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Food and Drink network is a collaboration between Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council aimed at helping businesses in this sector to connect, collaborate and grow as well as stay up to date with any funding and support opportunities available.

Businesses interested in joining future Coventry and Warwickshire Food and Drink networking events can find out more by emailing foodanddrink@investcw.co.uk