Warwickshire community takes action on energy costs through local innovation

Residents in Brailes have come together with experts and partners to explore practical ways to reduce energy bills and improve homes, in an event supported by Warwickshire County Council.

The ‘hackathon’ style event brought together local people, community groups, energy specialists and national partners for a focused, hands-on workshop to tackle a shared challenge: how to cut energy costs and develop practical solutions that work for the village.

Rather than focusing on discussion alone, the event centred on developing realistic, fundable ideas that could make a difference locally. Ideas developed during the event included energy efficiency auditing and heat loss mapping to help identify where homes and buildings are losing heat; fabric-first retrofit measures such as insulation and draught-proofing; and renewable energy options including solar PV and battery storage, air source heat pumps, hydropower and wind turbines.

Brailes was selected as a pilot community as it reflects many of the energy challenges faced across rural Warwickshire, including higher heating costs, a large proportion of homes not connected to the mains gas network and less energy-efficient housing. The approach enabled local knowledge to be combined with technical expertise, ensuring that potential solutions are shaped by the needs of the community itself.

The initiative supports the Council’s wider work to help residents manage energy costs, improve homes and strengthen community resilience. It also forms part of a broader ambition to develop practical, locally driven solutions that can be replicated in other areas.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture said:

“Rising energy costs are a real concern for many households, particularly in rural areas where homes can be harder and more expensive to heat. Events like this provide a valuable opportunity for residents, community groups and experts to come together to focus on practical ideas that could make a genuine difference locally. By listening to communities and building on their knowledge, solutions can be developed that are realistic, deliverable and shaped around the needs of the people who live there.”

Following the event, work is now underway to take the most promising ideas forward. This will include developing proposals, exploring funding opportunities and building partnerships to help deliver projects on the ground.

The longer-term aim is to build a model that can be used by other communities across Warwickshire, helping more residents to access support, reduce energy costs and take part in shaping local solutions.

Communities interested in learning more about the approach or exploring similar opportunities in their area are encouraged to get in touch via sfs@warwickshire.gov.uk.