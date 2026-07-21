Warwickshire young people pursue post-16 opportunities

Over 94 per cent of Warwickshire 16- and 17-year-olds continue to secure their futures by remaining in education, seeking employment, or taking up training&...

Over 94 per cent of Warwickshire 16- and 17-year-olds continue to secure their futures by remaining in education, seeking employment, or taking up training opportunities.

The Department for Education (DfE) has recently published the national Post-16 participation and NEET data for 2026, which paints a very positive picture for the county. The report shows that, once again, Warwickshire is one of the most successful areas in the country for ensuring its 16- and 17-year-old residents are actively engaged in positive post-16 pathways.

The DfE requires all local authorities to collect and report information about a young person’s post-16 activity so the government can publish national reports and an overall scorecard.

Warwickshire continues to outperform both the West Midlands and England in Post-16 participation, with an impressive 94.7 per cent of 16- and 17-year-olds participating in education or training.

The county also maintains significantly lower rates of young people who are either not in education, employment, or training (NEET) or whose activity is unknown, compared with regional and national averages. Warwickshire's combined NEET and Not Known figure has reduced by 0.4 percentage points, dropping from 3.0 per cent in 2025 to just 2.6 per cent in 2026. This sits well below the England average of 5.8 per cent.

Performance for young people with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) is particularly strong. Warwickshire is reporting some of the lowest NEET and Not Known rates nationally for this group, standing at just 4.3 per cent compared to the England average of 9.9 per cent.

These ongoing improvements reflect a trend in which Warwickshire has excelled in recent years. The results are a direct reflection of the collective efforts of schools, colleges, training providers, partners, and colleagues across the county that support young people to access appropriate education, employment, and training opportunities.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "I am proud of this council’s commitment to the growth and success of our young people. The recent report from the Department for Education reaffirms Warwickshire as a successful county in ensuring that our young residents are actively engaged in their futures.

“With our combined NEET and Not Known figures falling to 2.6 per cent - less than half the national average - and our exceptional outcomes for young people with an EHCP, we continue to prioritise their development and provide real pathways to success.

“These fantastic results are a testament to the collective efforts of our schools, colleges, training providers, and partners across the county. The council remains steadfast in its mission to empower the younger generation and support their transition into adulthood to help create bright futures for all."

More information about Warwickshire’s support for NEET children in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/neet