Discover Warwickshire’s Living Well resources for a happier, healthier summer 

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to make the most of the wide range of support, advice and opportunities available through Warwickshire County Council’s Living Well webpages this summer.

Whether looking to stay active, improve wellbeing, connect with others, learn something new, access financial support, or find practical help, the Living Well website brings together information and services in once place designed to support residents at every stage of life.

Those looking to make the most of the summer can explore Warwickshire's lifelong learning opportunities, offering courses in arts, crafts, languages, local history, digital skills, English and maths. Learning something new can boost confidence, improve wellbeing, create opportunities to meet new people, while also providing practical skills that support employment and independence.

Anyone looking to improve fitness, maintain mobility or simply enjoy the benefits of being outdoors this summer, will like the Keeping Fit page offering practical advice and easy-to-follow exercise resources. From gentle home workouts and strengthening exercises to walking routes and opportunities to connect with local walking groups, people can find plenty of inspiration to stay active, healthy and happy throughout the summer.

Warwickshire County Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Summer is a great opportunity to get active, spend time with others and discover local support services that can make a real difference to our health and wellbeing. Warwickshire’s Living Well webpages bring together a wealth of information and practical advice in one place, helping residents to stay independent, connected and healthy. “I would encourage everyone to explore the different sections of the Living Well website and see what support, opportunities and resources are available to help them to make the most of the summer months.”

To find out more and explore the support available, visit the Living Well webpages at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell.