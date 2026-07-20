Supported internships in Warwickshire deliver outstanding employment results for young people with SEND

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across Warwickshire are taking confident steps into the world of work...

...thanks to a successful supported internship programme managed by Warwickshire County Council.

The programme which provides young people with valuable workplace experience, training and support is helping participants turn their career ambitions into reality. During the 2025/26 academic year, interns completed placements with leading employers including Amazon, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and the University of Warwick, achieving outstanding employment outcomes.

At Amazon Hinkley (BHX7), four supported interns successfully completed the programme. Three secured permanent positions with Amazon, while the fourth moved into employment with another organisation. The success continued at Amazon Rugby (BHX5), where all five interns progressed directly into employment following their placements.

Meanwhile, at NESO, three interns completed the programme. Two went on to secure roles within the organisation, while the third progressed into an apprenticeship, continuing their journey towards a rewarding career.

These impressive results demonstrate the life changing impact of supported internships, which bridge the gap between education and employment for young people with SEND. By working alongside experienced employers and developing practical workplace skills, interns are gaining the confidence, experience and opportunities needed to succeed in the workplace.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Education, Cllr Wayne Briggs, said:

“We are incredibly proud to see so many young people with SEND in Warwickshire progressing into employment and other positive destinations through supported internships.

“These outcomes show what can be achieved when employers, education providers and support services work together to create meaningful opportunities.

“Supported internships are not only transforming the lives of young people, but also helping employers to access talented, motivated individuals who can make a real contribution to their organisations.”

At the University of Warwick, interns celebrated their achievements at a graduation event in June organised in partnership with DFN Project SEARCH. Former intern Austin, now an employee at Warwick Arts Centre, returned to share his journey after completing a placement there between September 2024 and June 2025.

Like many young people with SEND and autism, Austin joined the programme to gain practical work experience, develop his independence and explore career opportunities aligned with his interests. Through placements in the Mead Gallery, theatre and cinema operations, and hospitality services, he grew in confidence and developed valuable employability skills while identifying a passion for the visual arts.

Since completing the programme, Austin has secured a permanent position as a Visitor Experience Assistant at Warwick Arts Centre, a role that reflects the skills, confidence and experience gained during his internship. He has also gone on to volunteer with Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire and Copswood Miniature Railway, while still finding time to pursue creative interests including 3D printing and plushie design. Reflecting on his journey, Austin said: "No matter how small or large the task was, it helped me build confidence, something I will always be grateful for."

The impact of supported internships can also be seen in the experiences of this year’s University of Warwick graduates.

Ryan said, “This supported internship has changed everything for me.” What began as a placement with the Collections Management Team at the University library has led to a permanent position within the team, allowing Ryan to fulfil his childhood dream of working in a library. He is now doing what he loves – processing and repairing book and supporting customers - and his confidence has grown so much that he is helping to induct a new intern.

Ellis now “feel[s] positive about his future career” after a successful internship with the Information and Digital Group. After completing a Diploma in IT at Hereward College, Ellis joined the Portfolio Management Office team, where his growing confidence and capability saw him progress from supporting administrative tasks to leading key reporting and project management activities. Praised by his colleagues for his professionalism, initiative and attention to detail, Ellis has also secured paid employment alongside his placement. A colleague described Ellis as a “fantastic addition to our department” who “earns respect through the quality of his work.”

Following a placement at Warwick Arts Centre, Emily feels “confident” that she will “find work in the future”. Over five months, she gained valuable hands-on experience across a range of roles, helping her build her skills, increase her confidence and develop a better understanding of the workplace. As her next step, she hopes to find voluntary work at the Centre.

These outcomes reflect the strength of supported internships in helping young people with SEND take their next steps after education, whether into employment, volunteering, or further training. By combining workplace experience with tailored support to help individuals build confidence, develop skills and prepare for the next step in their careers.

Supported internships in Warwickshire are delivered through partnerships between employers, education providers and job coaches, with Warwickshire County Council playing a key role in coordinating the programme and ensuring it meets national quality standards.

Warwickshire County Council has worked with around 20 employers across a range of sectors to deliver supported internships for 50 students in the 2025/26 academic year. By sharing the success if this year’s interns, they hope this will encourage more employers to get involved, and more young people with SEND and their families to consider supported internships as a valuable next step after school or college.

For more information about supported internships in Warwickshire, including how to apply or how to get involved as an employer, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/sendpost16