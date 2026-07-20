Universal Care Services Care Assistant

Make a Real Difference in Your Community - Nuneaton and Bedworth

Travel Requirements: This is a community-based role so UK driving license, access to your own car and business insurance is essential.

Right to Work: You must already be fully eligible to work in the UK. We can only progress applications from individuals who already meet this requirement

Looking to make a real difference while working in a role that fits your life?

At Universal Care Services, we’ve designed our working patterns to give you a smoother, more structured working day. We group your visits into clear AM and PM rounds, like breakfast–lunch or dinner–bed, so you’re not left with long gaps between calls. Just a steady, predictable rhythm that works for you.

Why Work With Us?

Paid Mileage: at 30p per mile

20 Days Paid holiday per year (pro-rata)

£400 Refer a Friend Scheme: Earn up to £400 per referral (unlimited) - (T&C's Apply)

Consistent shift patterns: 7 am–2 pm and/or 3 pm–10 pm with alternate weekend working on a two-week rota

Instore discounts with a Blue Light card offering up to 60% off high street names

Career Development: Want to progress in your care career? We offer nationally recognised care certificates, and further opportunities for professional development including fully funded NVQ qualifications from day one

Company phone with access to our in-house app

Free DBS check

£10 for each Compliment Bonus (unlimited) - (T&C's Apply)

And most importantly, the chance to make a real difference every day!

What You’ll Do

Supporting our clients in all aspects of their daily life, i.e. meal preparation, medication prompts and general domestic support

Assisting clients with personal care

Providing companionship and encouragement

Encouraging clients to take an active role in the planning and provision of their care

Recording and reporting daily visit information accurately

Who We’re Looking For

Kind, caring and compassionate individuals

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Full UK driving licence, your own car, and business insurance are essential

Availability to work alternate weekends

Right to work in the UK - You must already be fully eligible to work in the UK. We can only progress applications from individuals who already meet this requirement

Experienced & non-experienced carers – everyone is welcome.

Be Part of Something That Truly Matters

At Universal Care Services we welcome everyone to apply, no matter your experience level. If you have experience as a Care Assistant, Support Worker, Carer, HCA, Health Care Assistant or in the NHS we would love to hear from you.

Bring your compassion, we’ll support your success. Whether you’re new to care or changing careers, we encourage applicants from every background to apply. For example: retail sales assistant, customer service, hairdressers/beauticians, receptionist, administrator, cleaners, warehouse workers and delivery drivers

If you’re compassionate, reliable, and ready to start a rewarding career in care, we’d love to hear from you.

Apply today and make a real difference in your community!

We are proud to be a Disability Confident employer.

We welcome applications from all individuals who meet the criteria of the vacancy. This role may involve physical tasks, and we encourage candidates of all backgrounds and abilities to apply. We are committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where everyone can thrive.

To apply, please visit: Careers - Universal Care Services