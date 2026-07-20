Under 25s in England and Wales to be offered the new MenB vaccination

A new, time-limited Meningococcal group B bacteria (MenB) vaccine offer is available this summer for Year 13 students and the under 25s, including university students, who are at higher risk.

National government is rolling this vaccine out as part of a one-off programme, for the first time in autumn 2026. Eligible students will need two doses of the MenB vaccination for protection, with the first dose being offered from late July and the second dose from August. Eligibility for this vaccination is open to:

• Young people currently in school Year 13 in England and Wales (born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008)

• All undergraduate freshers born on or after 21 July 2001 who will be attending university for the first time in autumn 2026.

• Anyone born on or after 21 July 2001 who will be living in further education accommodation or halls of residence for the first time in autumn 2026.

• International students under 25 entering their first year of university should receive their first dose in their home country where possible.

Councillor Anne Marie-Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “It’s important that anyone eligible who is going to university or living in halls at a further education college for the first time gets both doses of the MenB vaccine. If you’re eligible, please don’t wait, get the protection you need before you leave home for university or college, book as soon as you can.”

Two doses are needed for protection. The second dose of the vaccine should be given at least 28 days after the first, and it takes further two weeks for the body to build a good level of immunity. It’s important to have both vaccinations before the start of the autumn term. Protection lasts for at least five years.

Where to get the vaccinations depends on your age. Starting in July, students in the age group for Year 13, will be contacted by the NHS with a link to book a pharmacy appointment. University and residential further education students who are eligible will be able to arrange a walk-in vaccination at participating pharmacies.

Signs and symptoms of meningitis include:

• fever

• a very bad headache (this alone is not a reason to get medical help)

• vomiting

• stiff neck

• dislike of bright lights

• rash

• confusion, delirium

• severe sleepiness, losing consciousness

• seizures

In addition, symptoms such as a rash that doesn’t fade (do the glass test), being confused or delirious, or too sleepy to wake occur later and are very serious, seek help immediately. Meningococcal disease can be hard to identify at first because it can be like a bad case of flu and it can become serious within a few hours. Contact a GP or call the NHS on 111 for advice. If symptoms get worse, call 999 immediately.

For further information visithttps://ukhsa.blog.gov.uk/2026/06/12/who-is-eligible-forthe-new-one-off-menb-vaccine-programme/

Men B vaccination for meningitis and septicaemia