New Directions Housing Support Manager (Supported Living)

Based in Rugby

Hours:

Full time: 38 hours per week, to be worked flexibly to meet the needs of the service

Salary:

£35,495 with progression to £40,772 per annum

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a new Housing Support Manager (Supported Living) to join New Directions. We are a leading provider of support services to people with learning disabilities and autism in Rugby, with supported living schemes located centrally near to the town centre.

You will be responsible for managing and developing the housing support service in line with the company’s vision, business aims and objectives and promoting a supportive environment for our tenants, encouraging their independence and choice at all times. You will be based within our Supported Living services, working flexibly to meet the needs of the people we support.

You will provide personalised housing support in line with current legislation to ensure people maintain their tenancies and gain the skills to live independently within their own homes. You will provide advice and signposting support on benefits and financial management, and actively promote tenant participation to support people in maintaining their home.

The ideal candidate will have substantial experience of working within or managing housing-related services, either holding a relevant housing-related qualification or be willing to work towards obtaining one, including experience of supporting people to manage their tenancies. You will also have knowledge and an understanding of safeguarding, health and safety and housing-related support and legislation. You will have excellent communication skills and an ability to develop and maintain positive, professional relationships with both internal and external contacts.

Please refer to the job description and person specification for further details about the duties and responsibilities of the role.

In return, we will offer you:

28 days leave per year including public holidays, increasing to 29 days after 2 years’ service and to 31 days after 5 years’ service

Comprehensive induction and ongoing regular supervision, training and development

Opportunities and support to gain role-specific qualifications

Free on-site parking

Free 24-hour confidential Employee Assistance Programme helpline

Reduced rate voluntary healthcare cash plan to support your health and wellbeing and that of your family

The chance to wake up everyday knowing that you are making a difference!

Please read the job description and person specification before completing the application form.

If you require further information please contact our Admin team via – admin@newdirectionsrugby.org.uk

The successful applicant will be subject to a full enhanced DBS check and required to subscribe to the DBS Update Service. There is also a requirement to renew the Update Service subscription annually, which is refunded upon proof of payment. It is a condition of employment to keep this subscription up to date.

Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, and we reserve the right to close this vacancy early if we receive a high volume of applications. Early applications are therefore encouraged.

To apply, follow the three steps listed here: Housing Support Manager (Supported Living) - New Directions