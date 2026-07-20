New Directions Senior Support Worker (Supported Living)

at Queens Court

Hours:

Up to 35 hours per week including evenings, weekends and sleep-ins)

Salary:

£13.52 per hour (£24,606.40 per annum pro-rata). Sleep-ins paid at the rate of £77.50 per session. Overtime regularly available.

Queens Court – About the Service

Queens Court is a vibrant supported living service made up of 15 individual flats, offering both self‑contained accommodation and shared living options. It provides a safe, welcoming environment where people can build independence, develop skills and live the life they choose.

Who we Support

Queens Court supports 15 adults. Support packages at Queens Court range from 20 hours up to over 50 hours per week, depending on assessed need. Support is tailored to each person’s assessed needs, routines and goals.

We work a variety of shifts, including day shifts and sleep‑in shifts – flexible support models that adapt as needs change.

Queens Court is centrally located in Rugby town centre, offering easy access to shops, transport links and community amenities. The service also provides:

On‑site car parking for staff

Access to dedicated staff areas, including a kitchen and shower room

What You’ll Bring

Bring your experience, motivation and passion to Queens Court and play a key role in shaping a service . As a Senior Support Worker, you will help create an environment where individuals can relax, be themselves and live the life they choose, while supporting them to develop and maintain their independence and daily living skills.

You will bring:

A commitment to person‑centred practice

A positive, proactive approach to teamwork

Confidence in supporting people with learning disabilities, autism, ADHD, neurodiversity, and low‑level mental health needs

The ability to create a welcoming, inclusive environment where people feel valued and respected.

Key Responsibilities

As a Senior Support Worker, you will take on a range of leadership and operational duties, including:

Medication administration — completing check‑ins and administering medication safely

— completing check‑ins and administering medication safely Service safety checks — completing fire checks and ensuring compliance with daily/weekly routines

— completing fire checks and ensuring compliance with daily/weekly routines Shift lead / coordination — arranging cover for shortfalls, sickness and absences

— arranging cover for shortfalls, sickness and absences Shift handovers — delivering clear, accurate and timely information to the team

— delivering clear, accurate and timely information to the team Staff support — helping to induct new starters and providing on‑the‑job coaching

— helping to induct new starters and providing on‑the‑job coaching Emergency response — knowing what to do, acting confidently and supporting the team during emergency situations

It is a genuine occupational requirement for some of the people we employ to be female to support people with their personal care. We therefore welcome applications from females for the position of Support Worker as permitted under Schedule 9 Part 1 of the Equality Act 2010.

To apply, follow the three steps listed on this page: Senior Support Worker (Supported Living) - New Directions