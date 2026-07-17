Young readers celebrate author encounters at Warwickshire Junior Book Award 2026

Young readers celebrate books, creativity and author encounters at Warwickshire Junior Book Award 2026 Young readers from across Warwickshire came toge...

Young readers celebrate books, creativity and author encounters at Warwickshire Junior Book Award 2026

Young readers from across Warwickshire came together at the Bridge Theatre last week to celebrate a shared love of reading at the Junior Book Award 2026 - a joyful event showcasing the power of books to inspire imagination, creativity and confidence.

Organised by Warwickshire Schools Library Service and supported by staff from Warwickshire Libraries, the annual award ceremony marked the culmination of months of reading, reviewing and discussion by pupils from 23 schools. Nineteen schools attended the final celebration, where children gathered to discover which book had been voted their favourite.

Throughout the programme, pupils explored a diverse shortlist of contemporary fiction, sharing their views and championing the stories that captured their imaginations. This year’s shortlisted titles were:

Hidden Treasure by Jessie Burton

Nate Yu’s Blast From The Past by Maisie Chan

A Sequence of Cosmic Accidents by S.A. Reyhani

My Dog by Olivia Wakeford

A highlight of the event was the opportunity for pupils to meet two of the shortlisted authors, Maisie Chan and Olivia Wakeford, who joined the celebrations in person. Children heard first-hand about the authors’ inspiration, writing journeys and creative processes before taking part in question-and-answer sessions, meeting the writers and having books signed.

Pupils, teachers, librarians and guests attended the ceremony, joining in the celebration of Warwickshire’s enthusiastic young readers.

As well as reading the shortlisted books, pupils took part in a range of creative competitions designed to encourage writing and drawing for pleasure. The activities gave children the opportunity to express their own ideas, build confidence and develop their creativity through storytelling.

The event was filled with laughter, thoughtful discussion and inspiring moments, reflecting the enthusiasm and engagement shown by pupils throughout the programme.

The biggest cheer of the day came when My Dog by Olivia Wakeford was announced as the winner of the Junior Book Award 2026. Voted for by the children themselves, the moving and powerful story clearly resonated with readers across Warwickshire, securing the coveted title.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs, welcomed the success of the programme, saying:

“The Junior Book Award is a fantastic initiative that encourages children to discover the joy of reading, develop their creativity and build confidence through storytelling. It is wonderful that so many young people from across Warwickshire are engaging with books, sharing their views and celebrating their favourite authors.

Events like these demonstrate the powerful role that books, libraries and reading programmes play in inspiring children and supporting a lifelong love of reading. Here in Warwickshire, we put children and families at the heart of everything we do – our ambition is to support our children and young people to be as safe, skilled, healthy, heard and happy as possible.”

Teachers and librarians praised the commitment shown by pupils throughout the programme and highlighted the value of opportunities to engage directly with authors. For many children, meeting a published writer was a memorable experience that brought books and storytelling to life.

As the event drew to a close, pupils left with signed books, fresh reading recommendations and lasting memories of a morning that was funny, warm and inspiring. The success of this year’s Junior Book Award once again demonstrated the power of stories to connect communities, encourage creativity and nurture the next generation of readers.

ENDS