Warwickshire schools benefit from growing mental health support network!

Warwickshire's Educational Psychology Service is helping schools build stronger mental health support for pupils through its successful Mental Health Network meetings

and programme of free training and resources.

Now in its third year, Warwickshire Educational Psychology Service (EPS) continues to deliver free half-termly Mental Health Network meetings for schools across the county, helping education professionals build their knowledge, confidence and skills in supporting the wellbeing of children and young people.

The virtual sessions, led by Warwickshire's Specialist Senior Educational Psychologists for Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH), bring together Senior Mental Health Leads, Special Educational Needs Coordinators (SENCOs), pastoral leads and other school staff to explore some of the most pressing issues affecting children's mental health today.

Working collaboratively with professionals from health services, Warwickshire Police, education partners and local charities, the EPS team develops an annual programme of topical and evidence-informed sessions designed to support schools in responding to the evolving needs of their pupils.

Over the 2025-26 academic year, schools have accessed a wide range of network meetings covering subjects including:

Warwickshire Awakening Resilience (WARM) Model

Supporting Parents and Carers

Eating Disorders

Social Media and Mental Health

The Mental Health Impacts of Menstruation

Boys' Mental Health and Wellbeing

The final meeting of the academic year took place in June and focused on boys' mental health and wellbeing, providing attendees with practical strategies and resources to support young people in school settings.

The network meetings, which are delivered online every half term, typically run for 90 minutes and provide opportunities for schools to access the latest research, hear from specialist practitioners, share good practice and connect with colleagues from across Warwickshire.

Attendance continues to grow, demonstrating the value schools place on the sessions. This academic year, 146 professionals attended the popular social media and mental health network meeting, which featured support from PCSO Robert Williams.

Alongside the network meetings, Warwickshire EPS has developed a comprehensive library of free continuing professional development (CPD) videos available through the Warwickshire County Council website. The videos cover key topics explored during previous network meetings, including anxiety, low mood, bereavement and loss, and mental health needs associated with ADHD, allowing schools to access expert guidance at a time that suits them.

Feedback from attendees highlights the positive impact the network is having across schools:

"I am able to signpost staff and parents to services and have an improved understanding of various aspects of mental health."

"The session regarding sleep was hugely useful in supporting multiple parents."

"The session on eating disorders helped when dealing with issues an individual in school was experiencing."

"Thank you, very useful. I will be feeding back to staff on how to support children with resilience."

"The best bereavement course I have attended – thank you."

The network meetings not only provide valuable training and development opportunities but also ensure schools are aware of local support services and resources available to children, young people and families across Warwickshire.

Looking ahead, the Specialist Senior Educational Psychologists are currently developing the 2026-27 programme of network meetings. Proposed topics include belonging, revisiting social media and digital wellbeing, support for early career teachers (ECTs) and emotional literacy support assistants (ELSAs).

Talking about the network and the resources for schools, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, Cllr Wayne Briggs, said: "It's great to be able to work alongside schools across Warwickshire to help strengthen the support available for children and young people's mental health and wellbeing. These network meetings provide valuable opportunities for school staff to access expert advice, share good practice and build their confidence in supporting pupils facing a range of challenges."

Schools that are not currently signed up to receive invitations to the Mental Health Network meetings can join the network by contacting the Warwickshire Educational Psychology Service at eps@warwickshire.gov.uk or by speaking with their Link educational psychologist.

For more information about Warwickshire Educational Psychology Service and to access free mental health CPD resources, visit Educational Psychology Service (EPS) – Warwickshire County Council