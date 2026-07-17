Warwickshire County Council thanks schools and pupils at the end of the academic year

Warwickshire County Council is marking the end of the academic year by thanking schools, education settings, staff, pupils and families for their hard work, dedication and achievements o...

Warwickshire County Council is marking the end of the academic year by thanking schools, education settings, staff, pupils and families for their hard work, dedication and achievements over the past year.

Across Warwickshire, schools and education partners have continued to support children and young people to learn, grow and achieve. From early years and primary education through to secondary schools, colleges and specialist settings, staff have worked with commitment and care to help pupils feel safe, included, supported and ready for their next steps.

The council’s Education Service has continued to work closely with schools and partners throughout the year to strengthen support for children and young people. This has included helping families prepare for key education milestones, supporting young people with exam preparation, wellbeing and post-16 choices, and promoting inclusive practice so that more children can participate, belong and achieve their potential.

Recent work has also highlighted the strength of inclusive education in Warwickshire, with schools recognised through Ofsted inspections for supporting pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, those experiencing disadvantage, and others who may face additional barriers to learning. The council has also continued to provide advice and resources for families navigating school admissions, transitions, attendance, SEND support, school transport, free school meals, careers and post-16 options.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and SEND said: “As the academic year comes to a close, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone working in our schools and education settings for the dedication, professionalism and care they show every day.

“Schools play such an important role in helping children and young people to learn, develop confidence, build friendships and prepare for the future. This year, pupils across Warwickshire have worked incredibly hard and achieved so much, and they should feel very proud of their efforts and successes.

“I would especially like to recognise pupils in Years 11 and 13 who have taken academic and vocational exams this summer and will receive their results next month. Waiting for results can be an anxious time, but whatever the outcome, support and advice are available to help young people consider their next steps.

“Whether children and young people are preparing for a new school year, moving to a new setting, starting further education, training or work, or still deciding what comes next, we want them to know that there is information and support available. I wish all pupils, families and school staff an enjoyable and restful summer.”

Families can find information and support for different stages of a child or young person’s education journey at:

www.warwickshire.gov.uk/sortedforschool

Sorted for School brings together practical advice on starting school, school attendance, admissions, SEND, family support and wellbeing.

www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/setforthefuture

Set for the Future provides information for young people preparing for exams, making choices about post-16 education and training, developing skills, and looking after their wellbeing.