Cabinet Approves New Travel Assistance Policy

Find out more about the newly approved travel assistance policy.

Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet has approved a new Children and Young People Travel Assistance Policy, which will come into effect on 1 September 2026, providing clear guidance and improved support for eligible children, young people, families and schools across the county.

The new policy has been developed following an extensive public consultation held between November 2025 to January 2026, which attracted more than 620 responses from residents and stakeholders. Feedback received during the consultation played a key role in shaping the updated approach.

The new policy introduces several improvements aimed at making travel assistance arrangements clearer and more straightforward.

Key changes for families:

Timing - Assessment of eligibility will be based on circumstances at the point a school place is offered, rather than when a transport application is submitted.

Greater support for independent travel - Eligible post-16 students who cannot independently use public transport will automatically be considered for Independent Travel Training (ITT), while eligible younger pupils will also be encouraged to develop independent travel skills where appropriate.

Increased use of designated pickup and drop-off points - These will be used where suitable, helping to deliver services more efficiently, unless routes are unsafe or a child’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) prevent them from accessing the agreed location.

Clearer guidance on exam attendance and alternative settings - Travel assistance arrangements will not normally be changed to accommodate exams or attendance at alternative educational settings.

Annual reviews of walking routes - Previously reviewed every three years, identified unsafe walking routes will now be assessed annually.

Updated guidance for specific circumstances - The policy includes clearer information regarding suspended or excluded pupils and those unable to attend school.

The policy has been developed in line with the latest Department for Education (DfE) guidance and reinforces the Council’s commitment to providing a fair, sustainable and effective travel assistance service for eligible children and young people.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We would like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation. Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping the updated Children and Young People Travel Assistance Policy. The revised policy provides greater clarity for parents and carers, ensuring a clear and consistent understanding of the respective responsibilities of families, schools and the local authority in supporting safe and effective travel to and from school. It also reflects current national guidance while promoting a transparent and equitable approach to travel assistance across Warwickshire."

The Children and Young People Travel Assistance Policy will apply to new applications received from 1 September 2026. You can read the Cabinet paper here: Home to School Transport Policy @ July 2026 Cabinet