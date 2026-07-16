Council approves investment to enhance Warwickshire schools and SEND provision

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved a £2.21 million addition to the Education Capital Programme for 2026/2027. The funding will be used to&...

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved a £2.21 million addition to the Education Capital Programme for 2026/2027.

The funding will be used to deliver significant facility upgrades across three schools in the Southam area and expand crucial Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) resourced provision in Leamington Spa.

The approved investment draws heavily on almost £2.18 million of secured developer contributions, ensuring that local infrastructure keeps pace with housing developments. An additional £34,000 is funded directly through the High Needs Capital Allocation.

This capital programme addition directly supports the Warwickshire Education Sufficiency Strategy 2024–2029, ensuring the Council provides the right school places at the right time.

Breakdown of investment

​The £2.21 million funding has been allocated across four key projects, planned to maximize existing estate capacity, improve teaching environments, and expand specialist support:

Southam Primary School has been allocated £1.75 million for major site upgrades including new classrooms, intervention spaces, security improvements, and playground enhancements.

Southam College has been allocated £364,000 for refurbishment of post-16 facilities, upgraded technology equipment, SEND support hub alterations, and outdoor learning spaces.

Bishops Itchington Primary School has been allocated £58,000 to enhance the outdoor play area for the Ladybirds pre-school to support the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum.

These schemes are to be funding through developer contributions.

In addition, Briar Hill Infant School has been allocated £34,000 for internal alterations to increase the SEND resourced provision for communication and interaction needs from 6 to 10 places. This is being funded through the High Needs Capital Allocation.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and SEND, said: “Ensuring Warwickshire children can access the right educational provision is a priority for this council. This investment will improve learning environments across these four schools and support them to meet the needs of their pupils and local communities.

“I am particularly pleased to see the expansion of specialist resourced provision at Briar Hill Infant School. With demand for SEND support continuing to grow, creating inclusive, purpose-built spaces within mainstream settings is vital to helping children and young people thrive and achieve their full potential.”

​Cllr James Crocker, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, added: "It is excellent news that we have been able to successfully secure and allocate over £2.1 million in developer contributions to fund these crucial school upgrades. By actively leveraging this Section 106 funding, we are ensuring that the financial impact of new housing translates directly into tangible, high-quality infrastructure for our local communities. This programme addition represents a highly effective use of resources, delivering modern, compliant, and environmentally conscious educational facilities without placing an undue burden on our taxpayers."

The background Cabinet paper outlining the strategy's approval can be viewed here: July 2026 Cabinet: Additions to the Education Capital Programme 2026/2027