Joint statement from the six councils in Warwickshire on Local Government Reorganisation

The six councils in Warwickshire have responded to the Government’s decision to create two unitary councils for Warwickshire.

North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Rugby Borough Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council have responded to the Government’s decision to create two unitary councils for Warwickshire.

Under the decision, one unitary council will cover the north of Warwickshire, including North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, and Rugby. A second unitary council will cover the south of Warwickshire, including Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick.

The six councils said: “We note the Government’s decision to create two unitary councils for Warwickshire.

“We recognise that councils across Warwickshire have held different views on the best structure for local government in the county.

“All six councils have a history of working well together and have been praised by Government for being an area where cooperation is high. We remain committed to continuing to work together constructively and responsibly as we move into the next stage of this process.

“Our shared priority is to make sure residents, businesses and communities continue to receive the services they rely on, and that the move to the new councils is managed carefully and in the best interests of Warwickshire.

“There is now important work to do.We will work closely with Government, partners, our staff and councillors to support a smooth transition and to help shape the best possible future for local services.”