Splash Safety at Home Campaign

The Royal Life Saving Society

RLSS UK’s Splash Safely at Home is a water safety campaign designed to educate parents and carers of babies, infants, and young children about the importance of home water safety precautions.

The ‘Splash Safely at Home’ campaign runs twice a year:

May – focusing on water safety in the garden (paddling pools, hot tubs, ponds, etc.)

– focusing on water safety in the garden (paddling pools, hot tubs, ponds, etc.) October – focusing on water safety during bath time.

According to the RLSS UK Child Drowning Update (September 2024), in England, an average of one child drowned at home each month between 2019-2023.

RLSS UK exists to prevent drowning and support everyone to enjoy water safely. We are committed to saving lives by leading in lifesaving, lifeguarding and water safety education, and we aspire to have communities free from drowning.