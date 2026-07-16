Splash Safety at Home Campaign

The Royal Life Saving Society
RLSS UK’s Splash Safely at Home is a water safety campaign designed to educate parents and carers of babies, infants, and young children about the importance of home water safety precautions.
The ‘Splash Safely at Home’ campaign runs twice a year:
- May – focusing on water safety in the garden (paddling pools, hot tubs, ponds, etc.)
- October – focusing on water safety during bath time.
According to the RLSS UK Child Drowning Update (September 2024), in England, an average of one child drowned at home each month between 2019-2023.
RLSS UK exists to prevent drowning and support everyone to enjoy water safely. We are committed to saving lives by leading in lifesaving, lifeguarding and water safety education, and we aspire to have communities free from drowning.
Learn more about the ‘Splash Safely at Home’ campaign:
Splash Safely in the Garden
Water safety tips to keep children safe in the garden.
Splash Safely around Hot Tubs
Water safety tips for keeping children safe around hot tubs.
Splash Safely at Home Downloadable Resources
FREE resources to help educate everyone about water safety at home.
Splash Safely in the Bath
Water safety tips to enjoy bathtime safely.
Splash Safely in Bath Seats
Bath seats can provide support but are not a safety device.
Child Drowning Update September 2024: England
On average in the last four years, one child a month has drowned at home.
Splash Safely at Home | Royal Life Saving Society UK ( RLSS UK )