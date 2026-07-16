New Free Summer Town Trail Launches in Warwick

Warwickshire County Council’s Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team has launched a brand-new free family trail in Warwick town centre, encouraging residents and visitors to disco...

Warwickshire County Council’s Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team has launched a brand-new free family trail in Warwick town centre, encouraging residents and visitors to discover the town’s rich history through an exciting journey of exploration.

The ‘Through the Shop Window’ Trail invites participants to explore Warwick’s streets and shop windows while uncovering the stories of the businesses that once served the town – and Warwick Castle – during the Victorian era and beyond.

From a local baker who supplied bread for a castle elephant to a Warwick butcher renowned for providing sausages for the Earl of Warwick’s breakfast, the trail reveals a host of surprising and entertaining stories drawn from the Warwick Castle archives. Visitors will discover the people, businesses and trades that helped shape the town during the 18th and 19th centuries.

The trail connects shops, streets and gardens across Warwick town centre, using eye-catching window displays, maps and QR codes to reveal hidden links between the town and the Castle.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, says “The ‘Through the Shop Window’ Trail brings local history to life in a fun and accessible way for families to do something together. We hope also that it enhances the experience for visitors and encourages them to come again to our historic town.

“We are very grateful to Warwick Town Council and The Friends of the County Record Office for their support with this project.’

Free trail maps are available from the Market Hall Museum, Warwick Tourist Information Centre and participating shops throughout the town.

Participants who complete the trail can have their map stamped at the Tourist Information Centre. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the ‘Warwick Castle Unboxed’ exhibition at Market Hall Museum, which further showcases the remarkable relationship between the town and the Castle. Trail runs until 29th August.

For more information, visit www.heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk