WorkWell helps residents overcome health barriers and thrive in employment

More people across Coventry and Warwickshire are gaining the support they need to stay in work or move into employment, thanks to the WorkWell programme.

To date the programme has helped over 1,200 individuals overcome mental and physical health barriers.

A joint initiative between the Integrated Care Board, Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, the programme is an integrated approach to supporting the health and wellbeing of people across Coventry and Warwickshire, helping individuals to enter, remain and thrive in the workplace.

The programme brings together health and employment support in one joined-up offer making it easier for people to access the help they need. Referrals come from a wide range of health professionals, including social prescribers, health and wellbeing coaches, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and Talking Therapies teams.

WorkWell also works closely with health partners to deliver joint initiatives, such as lifestyle clinics and targeted information sessions. For example, collaborative events with the Nuneaton and Bedworth social prescribing team have helped raise awareness of the service and build confidence among professionals in referring individuals. Since the programme began, around 40% of referrals have come through health settings.

Once referred, participants are supported by a dedicated Journey Guide, who works with them to understand both their health and employment needs. Together, they create a personalised plan to help individuals return to work or stay in employment. This support can include one-to-one coaching, workshops, training opportunities and help to find work.

One participant, Ruth, was referred to WorkWell following a social prescribing event to improve her wellbeing and confidence at work. Through the programme, she was connected with services tailored to her needs.

Ruth said:

“All the staff I have met at the workshops have been extremely kind, supportive, knowledgeable and encouraging. I always look forward to my meetings and phone calls with them as I come away feeling positive and with a plan of action.”

With the support of WorkWell, Ruth has grown in confidence and is now undertaking additional training to further develop her skills in the workplace.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme provides local people with the support they need to enter and remain in the workplace, increasing employment opportunities and helping to improve their health and wellbeing. By bringing together health and employment support, this partnership approach ensures people receive the tailored help they need to succeed.”

Simon Trickett, Chief Executive of NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, added:

“It’s great to see how WorkWell is continuing to provide personalised support to residents across Coventry and Warwickshire, helping people build confidence, improve wellbeing, and take positive steps towards meaningful work or volunteering. “The programme is a great example that shows how the NHS is working in partnership with local councils to improve outcomes for local communities.”

To find out more about WorkWell, visit https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/workwell and to hear from the organisations involved and more participant feedback, click here.