Improved mental health services for young people in Warwickshire

ECHO launches on 3 August 2026, offering early mental health support and easier access to community services for children, young people and their families.

A mental health service, called ECHO, will launch on 3 August 2026, providing early support and improved access to community-based mental health care for children, young people and their families so that they can get the help they need before mental health difficulties escalate.

ECHO stands for Every Child Heard and Offered support and was a name voted for by children across Warwickshire. It will benefit young people up to the age of 18, and up to 25 for those with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP). The service will support those with lower-level mental health needs such as:

Feeling anxious or worried

Struggling with stress or low mood

Having friendship or school difficulties

Finding emotions difficult to manage

Needing coping strategies and early support

Support provided by ECHO may include, but is not limited to, counselling sessions, advice and guidance, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), consultation support for parents and professionals, and signposting to other support (e.g. bereavement counselling).

The service, funded by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) in partnership with NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB and delivered by Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind (CWW Mind), will be responsible for early intervention mental health support in Warwickshire. CWW Mind will also be working in partnership with Guardian Ballers, the Anna Freud Centre, Relationships Coventry and Warwickshire, and Lifespace Trust, providing children and young people with more choice around the mental health support they receive.

CWW Mind will deliver early intervention mental health support, whilst Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust’s Children and Young People Services – Mental Health (previously known as Rise) will continue to deliver speciality mental health services for children and young people in Warwickshire who require more complex support e.g. those:

At risk to themselves or others.

With ongoing emotional and behavioural difficulties affecting things like education, social relationships and basic self-care.

Suffering from severe or persistent conditions that are impacting daily life such as eating disorders, self-harm or severe depression.

This new approach will provide clearer routes to access early intervention support for those who are experiencing challenges, allowing children and young people and their carers to self-refer. Both organisations will continue to work closely and ensure every child and young person gets timely and appropriate support from the best organisation based on their needs, regardless of their referral route.

ECHO is also adopting the THRIVE Framework which empowers children, young people and their families to have an active involvement in decisions about their care through shared decision making.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health said: “ECHO will support our Child Friendly Warwickshire ambitions to help every child and young person to be happy, healthy and heard so that they can have safe and strong childhoods.

“During this period of change, we are working very closely with our partners, CWPT and CWW Mind, to ensure families, carers, schools, professionals and communities understand the upcoming changes and know where to access the support.”

Alethea Balbuena, Deputy CEO and Director of Services at CWW Mind added: “If you have noticed a shift in a young person’s behaviour, mood or physical health, or they’re frequently becoming easily frustrated, withdrawn, or struggling to focus on everyday tasks, ECHO can help them develop coping strategies that work for them.

“ECHO will support young people and their families at an early stage, preventing symptoms from worsening and reducing the number of families reaching crisis point and needing more complex support”

Jacky Vincent, Chief Nursing Officer at CWPT added:

“From 3 August 2026, CWPT will be continuing to deliver more complex mental health support. We will continue to work closely with CWW Mind to ensure that every child and young person receives care and support from the most appropriate organisation based on their needs, and are supported to reach their full potential.”

For information on the mental health support available for children and young people in Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mental-health-wellbeing/emotional-wellbeing-mental-health-support-young-people.