Warwickshire County Council launches Nitrous Oxide canister amnesty

In a proactive move to tackle littering and improve public safety, Warwickshire County Council has announced a county-wide amnesty for the safe disposal of nitrous oxide canisters.

The new initiative allows residents to drop off household quantities of the canisters at four participating Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC) completely free of charge and without challenge.

Nitrous oxide canisters are increasingly being found discarded in parks, grass verges, and public spaces across Warwickshire. Beyond acting as an environmental blight, these discarded items pose a hazard to residents. Critically, if placed in standard household waste or recycling bins, the canisters – which can remain highly pressurised even when they appear empty – create severe operational and safety risks for staff at waste treatment facilities.

​To combat this, the new amnesty provides a safe, lawful, and accessible route for residents to dispose of the canisters responsibly.

​Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: "Discarded nitrous oxide canisters are a growing issue in our parks and public spaces, and they present a very real danger to our waste facility staff if thrown into standard household bins.

“This amnesty scheme is a practical, positive solution. We are providing a safe, no-questions-asked disposal route to help protect our communities, our staff, and our waste infrastructure. I strongly urge residents to use this free service, keep these hazardous items out of our environment, and ensure they can be safely processed for metal recovery."

​Participating HWRC Locations

The amnesty service is available at the following sites to ensure strong geographic coverage across the county:

Important Guidance for Residents

Household Quantities Only: The scheme is designed for residential use, and site staff will accept standard household quantities of canisters.

Do Not Bin Them: Under no circumstances should nitrous oxide canisters be placed in regular household waste or recycling bins.

Safe Recycling: Canisters collected through the amnesty will be managed through a specialist route, ensuring careful segregation and handling before they are sent for sustainable metal recovery.

By introducing this responsive, solution-focused scheme, Warwickshire County Council aims to reduce local litter, protect essential waste infrastructure, and give residents a simple way to do the right thing for the environment.

Find your local HWRC: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/directory/9/recycling-centres/category/159

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/