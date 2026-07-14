New podcast highlights how Warwickshire Registration Service help couples celebrate their unique love stories

Find out how Warwickshire Registration Service supports couples to celebrate their special day in the latest episode of the Let's Talk Warwickshire podcast.

Couples planning a wedding or civil partnership in Warwickshire are being encouraged to think beyond tradition and create a ceremony that truly reflects them, following the launch of the latest Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast.

The episode features registrars from Warwickshire Registration Service, who share insight into how ceremonies across the county can be tailored to suit every couple – from intimate occasions to large celebrations in historic venues, and even outdoor ceremonies under blossom trees.

Warwickshire Registration Service supports thousands of life events every year, and registrars say it is a “privilege” to help people mark one of the most significant moments in their lives.

Registrars Catherine and Sian explain that, while legal wording must be included, almost every other aspect of a ceremony can be personalised – from readings and music to symbolic elements such as ring warmings, unity candles and sand ceremonies.

Couples can choose from a wide range of settings, with more than 80 licensed venues across the county including castles, hotels, barns and outdoor spaces. In addition, ceremonies can take place in one of the county’s five ceremony rooms, with options to suit both small, intimate gatherings and larger celebrations.

The podcast also highlights how legal changes now allow greater flexibility, including the option to hold ceremonies outdoors anywhere within a licensed venue’s grounds.

To further support couples, the service has introduced Signature Ceremonies – a new offer that allows couples to celebrate in a meaningful location that cannot be licensed, such as a private garden or family land. The legal ceremony is completed in advance, followed by a fully personalised celebratory ceremony led by experienced registrars.

As well as flexibility, the service offers reassurance and expertise, helping couples navigate the process and ensuring their day runs smoothly.

Catherine said: “It’s a privilege to be part of such an important moment in people’s lives. Our role is to help reduce stress and create the ceremony each couple wants, in a way that feels right for them.”

Sian added: “Every ceremony is unique. We work closely with couples to make sure their day reflects their story, and it’s always special to be part of that.”

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs: “Warwickshire Registration Service plays a vital role in supporting residents through some of life’s most important milestones. It’s fantastic to hear how the team is helping couples create meaningful, personal ceremonies while providing expert guidance and reassurance every step of the way.”

To find out more, explore venues visit: Homepage – Ceremonies in Warwickshire

To listen to the podcast: https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/e/lets-talk-warwickshire-getting-married-with-warwickshire-registration-service/