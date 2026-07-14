New Warwickshire campaign to reduce the number of motorcyclists killed and seriously injured

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership partners including Warwickshire County Council are backing a new police campaign which aims to reduce the number of motorcyclists killed and seriously injured.

Despite making up a relatively small proportion of road users in Warwickshire, motorcyclists account for a significant number of people involved in the most serious road collisions. Last year, 75 motorcyclists were killed or seriously injured on Warwickshire's roads, representing almost a quarter of all people killed or seriously injured on the roads in the county.

The campaign focuses on two key behaviour changes that our research shows can significantly reduce the number of serious collisions involving motorcyclists.

The most significant factor in serious collisions involving motorcyclists is drivers failing to look properly at junctions or not spotting motorcycles approaching. Therefore, we are urging drivers to expect a motorbike at every junction and take an extra moment to look before pulling out, turning or crossing traffic.

At the same time, we’re encouraging motorcyclists to take extra care when approaching bends, corners and junctions. We’re reminding riders to travel at a speed that allows them to stop within the distance they can see, helping to prevent overshooting junctions or losing control during manoeuvres.

Chair of the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, and Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, Philip Seccombe said:

“Every death and serious injury on our roads is one too many, with motorcyclists remaining disproportionately represented in the most serious collisions across Warwickshire.

“This campaign is about encouraging everyone to take a simple, but potentially lifesaving, action. For drivers, that means taking an extra moment to look carefully at junctions and actively expecting to see a motorcycle. For riders, it means approaching bends, corners and junctions at a safe speed and always riding within the limits of what they can see.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. By making these small changes and looking out for one another, we can help prevent tragedies, protect some of our most vulnerable road users and make Warwickshire's roads safer for everyone this summer.”

Inspector Dan James, of Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Team, said:

"Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users, and the consequences of a collision can be devastating for them and motorists involved.

"Whether you're on four wheels or two, small changes can make a big difference. By working together, we can all do our part to keep Warwickshire's roads safe this summer and reduce the number of motorcyclists killed and seriously injured on our roads."

The campaign will run throughout the summer across Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and partner communication channels, encouraging all road users to take responsibility for making the county's roads safer.