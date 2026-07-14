Park Life Reads is back for another special day of literature and wellbeing

Park Life Reads, the collaboration between Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries Service and Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery, is returning to Nuneaton’s Riversley Park this summer.

Taking place on Saturday 1 August, between 10am and 4pm, this year’s free event builds on last year’s amazing success, offering families of four the equivalent of a staggering £500 of free activities and goods.

Organisers are promising a day of literacy and wellbeing with live illustration and storytelling sessions being complemented by art and craft activities, Bhangra workshops and massage stations.

Award-winning children’s author, Ross Montgomery, will be hosting workshops and a special Q&A. Children’s favourite Bluey makes an appearance, alongside exciting performances of Eko the Sea Giant by Autin Dance!

Other family attractions include Emma’s Donkeys’ adorable mules and ponies, the mobile library, bouncy castle, face painting, slime and potion-making, henna art, bubble shows and stage combat workshops. Shakespeare’s work will be creatively brought to life through workshops by 1623 Shakespeare. Events will be offered both in the beautiful park setting, and in the museum and art gallery. Free lunches and ice creams are also being offered while stocks last.

The day’s activities are funded by Arts Council England through Warwickshire Libraries’ status as a National Portfolio Organisation, supporting the county’s creative programming and enabling it to target areas of need. This is the latest in a series of events which have brought creative opportunities to areas of Warwickshire where attendance at libraries is low, to redress that and ensure that the advantages of reading and learning are available to all.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “Last year’s inaugural Park Life Reads set the standard very high and this year, organisers may have surpassed even that. I’m absolutely delighted that so much is available to families for whom the cost of living has hit hard.

“But it is about more than just one day. As I have been saying throughout this National Year of Reading, getting involved with literature and losing yourself in a book opens up so many opportunities in life. Better standards of reading raise educational attainment and that increases economic opportunities down the line. So, if this event sparks that love of learning in the children that attend, it isn’t just giving them a wonderful day out, it’s helping them on a path that will improve their future quality of life too.”

And here are a few of the comments from some of last year’s satisfied customers.

“Can't believe this was all free! We had lunch and ice-creams, did art and face painting. There was stuff for everyone - all ages, Loved the animals! Didn't have to pay for anything - amazing. Thank you so much.”

“There was so much to do and such high quality – absolutely brilliant. Just what Nuneaton needs and excellent awareness raising for the work of libraries.”

“Thank you for making this the highlight of the year!”

“Thank you for organising a lovely family day. We came with another family and both kids loved the arts and bouncy castle, theatre and face painting.”

Booking is not necessary, but more information can be found here:https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/park-life-reads-tickets-1988894981429