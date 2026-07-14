Sexual Assault Referral Centre

We offer free, confidential healthcare and compassionate support, in Coventry and Warwickshire, to adults (18 years and older) and young people aged 16 and 17 (if clinically appropriate) who have experienced sexual assault, including rape.

You can contact us 24 hours a day, every day of the year, on 0330 223 0099. You can also email us at blueskycentre.sarc@nhs.net (monitored 9 am-5 pm, Monday-Friday).

Call to speak with a nurse for support and to discuss your options for making an in-person appointment and/or referrals.

Our services include:

24/7/365 acute trauma-informed healthcare and support.

Immediate over-the-phone rape and sexual assault support and signposting to specialist services.

In-person rape or sexual assault crisis support and healthcare including access to medications, if needed.

24/7/365 Comprehensive Forensic Medical Examinations.

Collection and storage of forensic samples.

Comprehensive Risk Assessments.

Referrals to specialist counselling and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVA) support.

Follow-up calls after an appointment.

You will be offered these services based on your individual needs and you can choose to use as much or as little of our service as you wish.

Blue Sky Centre – Sexual Assault Referral Centre