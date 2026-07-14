Free, confidential services for all ages, online and in person

Improving access to sexual and reproductive health services

Our services are open to everyone regardless of age, gender, nationality, background. Everyone is welcome.

The Sexual Health Hub is commissioned by local authorities and works closely with partners, like SH:24, local GPs, pharmacies and VCSE agencies, to provide advice and services around contraception, relationships, sexually transmitted infections (including HIV) and abortion.

Learn about the common STIs. Find out the symptoms to look out for and how to get tests and treatment to manage your sexual health.

Find the right birth control for you. Our in-depth guides to all 14 contraception methods tell you all about the side effects, pros and cons of each method.

Beyond contraception and STIs, there's a lot that can affect your sexual health. Take care of your sexual wellbeing with information from our experts.

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